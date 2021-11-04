Worldwide Uninterruptible Power Supply Industry to 2026 - Data Centers Segment Expected to Witness Significant Growth

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 8% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic has already cast its shadow on various industries, with the uninterruptible power supply market being no exception.

This outbreak has impacted the sales and operations of a good number of UPS manufacturers, with these manufacturers having shut down manufacturing plants. There has been a ban on exports by Asia-Pacific countries due to which a couple of market players across the world are facing disruptions in the supply chain.

Factors such as rising trend of internet of things (IoT) and smart buildings, a growing number of data centers worldwide, the growing trend of virtualization and cloud computing, and growing adoption of multi-cloud & network upgrades, etc. are expected to drive the UPS market globally during the forecast period. Also, significant surge in demand for reliable power solutions that can support large-scale manufacturing facilitates is expected to drive the uninterrupted power supply system (UPS) market growth. However, high cost of online UPS and few limitations of UPS for protecting heavy appliances from power failure may negatively impact the market growth.

Key Market Trends

Data Centers Segment Expected to Witness Significant Growth

With the advent of 5G and the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), data center construction and deployment and upgrading efforts in existing data centers are booming. The global datasphere is expected to grow from 33 zettabytes in 2018 to more than 175 zettabytes of data by 2025.

Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest growing datasphere regions across the world. Moreover, the datasphere of China is growing at a significant pace and is outpacing the global datasphere by 3% annually, on average. Adding to this, industry experts have also stated that the data center capacity in the region is expected to be doubled in the next three years. This, in turn, is expected to create a significant demand for UPS in the coming years.

Major data corporations have massive data centers, globally. For instance, Google has 15 data centers across four continents and a massive cloud map of servers hosted elsewhere, and Facebook has nine data centers, with six of these in the United States.

One of the biggest challenges in the data centers is processing high volumes of data at high speeds. Edge computing may be the next major technology trend after the cloud, which describes an environment where data processing takes place as close as possible to the data source. This is expected to ensure speed and low latency, which are likely to help in meeting 5G's performance goals. However, there may still be a need for central data centers, in order to handle applications' less latency-critical needs, thereby creating demand for power backup solutions in data centers.

Additionally, in March 2021, NextDC announced that construction has started for the S3 data center in Sydney. The facility is likely to be 34,000 square meters over eight stories and is likely to deliver more than 20,000 sq m of data center floor space and 4,000 sq m of critical office space. This helps in creating positive growth for the data centers segment, which, in turn, increases the demand for UPS market in the country.

Therefore, based on the above-mentioned factors, data centers segment is expected to witness significant growth for the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market

The Asia-Pacific region has dominated the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market in recent years, and it is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing prominence of cloud computing and data centers is expected to drive the UPS system market in Asia-Pacific region.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest growing datasphere regions across the world. Also, the datasphere of China is growing at a significant pace and is outpacing the global datasphere by 3% annually, on average. Adding to this, industry experts have also stated that the data center capacity in the region is expected to be doubled in the next three years. This, in turn, is expected to create a significant demand for UPS especially in data centers segment soon.

Power cuts and variable power supply causes significant damage to industries and business which rely heavily on good quality electricity for smooth operations, but in developing countries like India and China, maintaining good quality power is difficult task for the authorities.

For instance, according to invest India, by 2026-27, all India power generation installed capacity is expected to be nearly 620 GW, 38% of which will be from coal and 44% from renewable energy. India's aim to diversify its energy sources and the target to provide 24x7 electricity supply to all, by making a large addition of renewable energy generation capacities, is estimated to be a significant driver for the market studied. Moreover, the growing electricity demand, increasing disposable income, and the need for a reliable power supply is expected to support the UPS market in India during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD million, till 2026

4.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4.4 Government Policies and Regulations

4.5 Market Dynamics

4.5.1 Drivers

4.5.2 Restraints

4.6 Supply Chain Analysis

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on the Industry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Capacity

5.1.1 Less than 10 kVA

5.1.2 10-100 kVA

5.1.3 101-250 kVA

5.1.4 Above 250 kVA

5.2 Type

5.2.1 Standby UPS System

5.2.2 On-line UPS System

5.2.3 Line-interactive UPS Systems

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Data Centers

5.3.2 Telecommunications

5.3.3 Healthcare (Hospitals, Clinics, etc.)

5.3.4 Industrial

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Riello Elettronica S.P.A.

6.3.2 EATON Corporation plc

6.3.3 Emerson Electric Co.

6.3.4 Delta Electronics, Inc.

6.3.5 ABB Ltd

6.3.6 Schneider Electric SE

6.3.7 Hitachi, Ltd.

6.3.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.3.9 General Electric Company

6.3.10 Power Solutions Sdn Bhd

6.3.11 Aspex Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hrznak