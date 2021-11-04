(ONTF) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading ON24 Holdings Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of ON24, Inc. ("ON24" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ONTF). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased ON24 common stock pursuant and traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's February 3, 2021, IPO. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than January 3, 2022.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. Additionally, you can:

[ Click here to join this action ]

ON24 claims to be a leading, cloud-based digital experience platform that saw increased demand for its platform and products following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. On or about February 3, 2021, ON24 conducted its IPO, offering 8,560,930 shares of its common stock to the public for $50 per share (the "Offering Price"), raising approximately $428,046,500.

According to the complaint, representations made in the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company's IPO were materially inaccurate, misleading, and incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the surge in COVID-19 customers observed in the lead up to the IPO consisted of a significant number that did not fit ON24's traditional customer profile, and, as a result, were significantly less likely to renew their contracts.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the ON24 class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action case. An investor's ability to share any potential recovery of the ON24 class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com