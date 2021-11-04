THOMAS MORE UNIVERSITY JOINS UNITED NATIONS ACADEMIC IMPACT PROGRAM

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas More University becomes one of only two Kentucky universities holding membership to the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) program.

The UNAI program aligns institutions of higher education with the United Nations to support human rights, access to education, sustainability, and conflict resolution. UNAI membership connects Thomas More with institutions in over 147 countries, reaching more than 25 million people in the education and research sectors around the world. Members serve as incubators of new ideas and solutions, harnessing the power of young people and the research community in service to humanity.

“Our membership in the United Nations Academic Impact program advances our commitment to educational access for all, developing our students as global citizens, promoting intercultural dialog, and ensuring sustainability through education,” says Thomas More Provost Molly Smith, Ph.D. “The opportunity to hold hands across oceans with member universities is testimony to the imperative that binds us as educators committed to serving our communities locally, nationally, and globally through higher education. I look forward to sustaining and developing a variety of global initiatives at Thomas More University under the UNAI umbrella and applaud Dr. Luis Sierra under whose leadership, our faculty initiated this vital membership.”

Each UNAI member institution must actively demonstrate support of at least one of the 10 UNAI principles or sustainable development goals each year. This support allows sharing of experiences and effective practices within the United Nations, as well as the infusion of scholarship to advance social, economic, and sustainability objectives.

For more information about Thomas More University, visit www.thomasmore.edu.

