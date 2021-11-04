Worldwide Mini Baby Cribs & Cots Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers and Challenges

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mini Baby Cribs & Cots Market Overview, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The baby cribs & cots are small bed which is designed to protect the infants or young children from falling on the ground in sleep. They also aid in creating a comfortable and peaceful sleeping environment.

As the product falls under the category of non-essential category, the purchase decision depends majorly on the spending capacity. In the latest research report published under the title of Global Mini Baby Cribs & Cots Market Overview, 2021-2026 analyses the market based on the segment of the region, countries, sales channels, and companies. The regions covered during the study of the market are namely- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The different sales channels considered are supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online & others.



The Mini Baby Crib and cot is much similar to the full-size cribs, except the size, and much smaller than the standard ones. While the average crib is 28 inches wide and 52 inches in length, the mini crib is 24 inches in width and 38 inches long. However, the size and dimension of these are not standardized and vary by brand. In short, they are smaller, less expensive, and much handy for the home where space is limited. In the year 2015, the market for mini cribs was valued to be around USD 190 Million. The mini cribs and cots are best suited for babies less than two years. As the baby can outgrow the cribs quickly, parents hesitate to invest in the same, and thus the market growth is expected to be growing at 6%.



Manufactures focus on the mini cribs which come with wheels, as it makes it easy for the parents to move the child from room to nursery and fro whenever required. With advancements, now many cribs can be folded flat to be stored under the bed or closet. Globally, Asia leads the market which is expected to be growing over 35% of the market share by 2026. However, the major constrain in the market is the high number of local unorganized players. On the other hand, the North America region has a significant demand for these products with the increase in awareness and the improved lifestyle of the middle-income group.

Companies Mentioned

Artsana Group

Bivona & Company

Delta Children

Dorel Industries (Juvenile)

Dream On Me

Goodbaby International

Graco Children's Products Inc.

Million Dollar Baby

Mothercare PLC

Natart Juvenile

