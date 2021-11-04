Crestline to Lease and Manage the el PRADO Hotel in Palo Alto, CA

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today that it has been selected by Ferrado US to lease and manage el PRADO Hotel, a luxury boutique property offering a selection of well-appointed guestrooms and suites as well as 5,939 square feet of function space, perfect for weddings, social events, and business meetings.



Formerly known as the Garden Court, the all-new el PRADO Hotel has emerged from a recent multi-million-dollar refresh to become one of the most unique hotels in downtown Palo Alto. Framed by charming Spanish architecture, the hotel has a distinctive European ambiance that is bright, airy, and features open interiors. el PRADO, “the meadow”, draws its name and inspiration from this concept to provide an open and tranquil respite found along a traveler's journey. Guests will enjoy the effortless charm of Old-World character and modern comfort, within the intimacy of a stately Spanish home infused with contemporary style and sophistication.

James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline, said, “We are delighted to reintroduce el PRADO to the vibrant city of Palo Alto. It is a sophisticated retreat that will be enjoyed by visitors and locals alike. We look forward to bringing Crestline's signature level of service and leveraging our experience managing independent boutique hotels to this gem of a property.”

More About the el PRADO

Located at 520 Cowper Street in Palo Alto, the hotel’s guestrooms and suites are designed for comfort offering a relaxing sanctuary. Plush, pillowtop beds, robes, slippers, and minibars make it easy to unwind. High-end furnishings and finishes with unique design elements add a touch of chic sophistication. Many guestrooms feature private balconies ideal for morning coffee or enjoying a drink in the evening. el PRADO has been designed to feel intimately residential while offering all the amenities and services of a luxury boutique hotel including free Wi-Fi, fresh coffee and tea service on each floor, flat-screen TVs, and work desks in all guest rooms. Guests may begin their day at the hotel’s Coffee Bar and in the afternoon and evening an authentic Spanish tapas bar is the perfect gathering spot for light bites.

el PRADO is conveniently located near Stanford University and area businesses. The hotel offers onsite valet parking and is pet friendly. For more information and reservations visit: https://www.elpradopaloalto.com/ or call 650.322.9000.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 130 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 18,800 rooms in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:

Gayle MacIntyre

Global Ink Communications

gbmacintyre1@gmail.com

404.643.8222