Global Backpack Baby Carrier Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Artsana, Britax and Twingo Among Others

The market research report titled- Global Backpack Baby Carrier Market Overview, 2021-2026 analyses trends and markets for the baby backpack carrier market. To achieve clarity, the market has been studied from different facets by appropriately segmenting the market. Further different sales and distribution channels have been analyzed by categorizing them into Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online sales channels, and others. The market is studied across 5 major regions and 19 major countries.



The baby backpack has a rigid frame, wearable on the back suitable for toddlers as well as older babies, who can keep their heads up. The new design introduction at an affordable price is the major market driver. The market was valued at USD 169 Million in the year 2015. The young parents are now looking out for an easy way to carry the baby with them without compromising on either comfort. Urbanization and the use of lightweight materials are the key factors for the market growth, allowing the market to grow with an anticipated CAGR of over 5%. The leading market players are focusing on creative marketing strategies to expand their customer base.



The global market is led by North America, which accounted for nearly 30% in 2015. This high share can be attributed to the comfort the parents seek while traveling with their babies. Apart from this, new companies are entering this segment while the leading players are offering more premium products, with no compromise on quality. On the other hand, Asia with its bundle of developing countries seems to have a lucrative opportunity in the coming years. Countries like China, India, Bangladesh, etc are moving towards westernization of lifestyle. As the number of working women increases, disposable income has also risen.



Classified on sales channel the market is led by the supermarket/hypermarket segment. However, the online sales channel is expected to be growing with the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Mobility ease, functionality, and style are the key reason for the market growth. Baby carriers are preferred as they also increase the psychological and physical connection between the toddler and parent. The baby carriers are known to have reduced the number of products that the parents have to carry while they are out with their baby.

