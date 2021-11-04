Vector and ATL Joint Venture Awarded DOE Contract to Provide Blue Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Services

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanford Mission Integration Solutions (HMIS) has awarded Vector Innovative Solutions, LLC (VIS), a joint venture between Vector Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Laboratories International, a PSI company , a contract to provide and conduct Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Services (sUAS) Commercial Air Service (CAS) missions. The contract includes aerial surveillance imagery and 3D mapping services in support of HMIS, the Department of Energy (DOE), and other Hanford Site contractors.



VIS, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is one of the first contractors to provide services using the proprietary equipment and is pioneering the provision of cost-effective drone imagery services using American-made sUAS for the U.S. Government. Until recently, use of sUAS on federal land such as the Hanford Site was prohibited. Due to regulatory changes in March 2021, DOE now approves the use of Blue sUAS equipment following strict DOE and FAA guidelines. VIS leverages its years of DoD military experience supporting manned aviation programs and special air operations to provide flexible sUAS platforms and responsive pilot services to HMIS in accordance with national regulations.

The purpose of the HMIS contract is to provide Infrastructure and Site Services in direct support of the DOE to accomplish the Hanford Site environmental cleanup mission. Under the contract, the Vector Team provides Blue sUAS services to fulfill mission requests for the Hanford Page 2 site including, but not limited to, critical incident response, infrastructure inspections, and rescue, wildlife, and land management activities. Vector is an approved contractor on the DOE Office of Aviation Management (OAM) CAS “Accepted Operator List.”

Luke Layman, CEO of Vector Solutions, says “Leveraging emerging technology in sensitive environments is core to our capability and we are excited to be selected as the premier partner to HMIS and DOE in the execution of this critical drone program.”

“We are honored to continue to leverage VIS’s capabilities to support the data needs of the DOE Hanford Site environmental cleanup mission using safe, DIU-approved sUAS,” said ATL COO Bill Niemeyer. “This award will enable ATL’s joint venture with Vector Solutions to execute its growth strategy and is a testament to our credibility and success in establishing an integrated team dedicated to solving the data needs of the DOE mission.”

The drone equipment used are federally approved by the US Department of Defense (DoD) through the DoD Innovation Unit’s Blue sUAS project established in 2020 and compliant with presidential directives for information security.

About Vector Solutions, Inc.

A Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Business, Vector Solutions, Inc. was established in 2014 by two experienced combat pilots with almost 40 years aviation experience flying in both military and commercial environments. Vector specializes in program and personnel management, high-technology integration, and robust missions support – including manned and Page 3 unmanned aviation operations. Vector team members are experts at providing a broad range of sUAS services to support government missions, including aerial inspection, high-resolution imagery and videography, 3D mapping and topographical modeling, data management, and training and consulting services.

About Advanced Technologies and Laboratories International, Inc.

Established in 1989, ATL is focused on offering its clients innovative scientific and technical solutions of the highest quality in the fields of health and the environment. ATL is recognized for its proven expertise in radiology, occupational health and safety, nuclear and laboratory operations, decommissioning and demolition (D&D), and information technology. The company has multiple offices in the United States along with presence at multiple client sites across the country. ATL is now a wholly owned subsidiary of PSI .

For more information, www.atlintl.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.