Top Scientists, Advances in Analytical Chemistry Recognized

Pittsburgh, PA, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, Pittcon provides a venue where scientists who have made outstanding contributions to laboratory science, analytical chemistry, and applied spectroscopy are honored. Pittcon will collaborate March 5-9, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, and will feature 13 such awards.

The Pittsburgh Analytical Chemistry Award will be presented to Dr. Kimberly Prather of the University of California, San Diego. Dr. Prather is Distinguished Professor and Distinguished Chair in Atmospheric Chemistry at Scripps Institution of Oceanography and in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of California, San Diego. In April 2020, she was elected to membership in the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) in honor of outstanding contributions to aerosol chemistry. In February 2019, she became the first woman at UC San Diego to be elected to membership in the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) for contributions including “technologies that transformed understanding of aerosols and their impacts on air quality, climate, and human health.”

The Pittsburgh Spectroscopy Award will be presented to Dr. Rohit Bhargava of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Dr. Bhargava was chosen for this award based on his fundamental contribution in the application of chemical imaging to diagnose cancer and microscopic structures. The Cancer Center at Illinois, of which he is the founder, is the first technology-focused cancer research center in US. Dr. Bhargava’s depth of knowledge and accomplishments can be observed from his prolific number of publications and patents.

The Pittsburgh Conference Achievement Award will be presented to Dr. Wei Gao of the California Institute of Technology. Professor Wei Gao was chosen based on his significant contributions in analytical chemistry, especially in the field of wearable electrochemical biosensors for personalized medicine. This non-invasive technique will open new avenues in the field of wireless sensing devices, which will have great application in physiological monitoring.

The Pittcon Heritage Award will be presented to Fasha Mahjoor. Fasha was the founder and CEO of Phenomenex and Phenova and is the founder and CEO of Neoteryx. An architect, entrepreneur, visionary, and philanthropist, Fasha designs corporate cultures of innovation that pave the way for his scientific companies to achieve success.

Pittcon 2022 will also host the American Chemical Society (ACS) Analytical Division Satinder Ahuja Award for Young Investigators in Separation Science. Also featured at the conference are two award sessions each from the Society of Electroanalytical Chemistry (SEAC) and scientific publisher LCGC (MJH Life Sciencestm). These awards are, respectively, the SEAC Royce W. Murray Award and SEAC Charles N. Reilley Award, and the LCGC Lifetime Achievement in Chromatography Award and LCGC Emerging Leader in Chromatography Award.

Additional awards being presented are the Coblentz Society Williams-Wright Award, the Chromatography Forum of the Delaware Valley’s Dal Nogare Award, the Ralph N. Adams Award, and the Talanta Medal Award.

Details on the aforementioned awards, their scopes, and their winners may be found at pittcon.org/award-recipients.

Pittcon is a dynamic, transnational conference and exposition on laboratory science, a venue for presenting the latest advances in research and scientific instrumentation, and a platform for continuing education and science-enhancing opportunity.

