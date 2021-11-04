Moore Kuehn Encourages SBEA, RRD, HLXA, and DVCR Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ: SBEA)

SilverBox has agreed to merge with Black Rifle Coffee. Under the proposed transaction, SilverBox shareholders will own only 18% of the combined company.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD)

R.R Donnelley has agreed to merge with Atlas. Under the proposed transaction, R.R. Donnelley shareholders will receive $8.52 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether R.R. Donnelley’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: HLXA)

Helix has agreed to merge with MoonLake.Under the proposed transaction, Helix shareholders will own only 18.5% of the combined company.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTC: DVCR)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding DAC’s acquisition of Diversicare. Upon completion of the merger, Diversicare shareholders will receive $10.10 in cash per share. The proxy filed with the SEC in support of the acquisition may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger.

