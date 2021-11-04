DTE Energy details $7 billion investment in a smarter and more reliable grid for Michiganders

Detroit, MICH., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy today announced its plans for a $7billion, five-year investment in southeast Michigan’s electric grid, preparing the state for the 21st century demands posed by automobility/electrification, increasingly severe weather trends, and the fast-evolving needs of consumers and businesses.

The investment was detailed in a filing with the Michigan Public Service Commission on September 30 and compliments DTE’s vast, forwarding-looking plan to harden and upgrade the grid for the next 10 to 15 years.

“This visionary plan recognizes that our customers’ homes and businesses interact with the electric grid in ways we couldn’t imagine just 20 years ago, and the future of mobility is being revolutionized again in Michigan through electrification, all of which means the grid we share must be adapted to the 21st century,” said Jerry Norcia, president and CEO, DTE Energy. “Much of our grid was designed and built more than a century ago, providing customers the energy required for a much simpler day-to-day life.”

The plan includes a multi-billion-dollar investment to combat power outages due to a global increase in storm frequency and strength. These investments include increased automation, self-healing circuits, pole maintenance, tree trimming, and projects that modernize the grid’s oldest infrastructure, especially for our most vulnerable customers. In addition, DTE is planning pilot projects to study the cost and benefits of non-wire alternatives, like energy storage, and burying existing overhead power lines in residential areas.

These planned investments will minimize more costly outages and allow DTE to build and operate a clean, affordable, reliable, resilient, and accessible grid that will support the evolving needs of its customers and the State of Michigan well into the future.

Responding to the day-to-day needs of home and business owners, and investing in infrastructure critical to continued economic development, DTE plans to upgrade and build new substations throughout its footprint to better serve all customers. The new investment will increase electric capacity in southeast Michigan to support the needs of consumers and businesses moving toward electrification, creating a more reliable and cleaner grid.

The plan also includes new technology and integration to support the increased efficiency of the electric grid along with customers’ increasing adoption of private solar generation and storage.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes non-utility businesses focused on industrial energy services, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.





Attachment