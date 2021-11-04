Cascade, Developed and Launched by ECA Partners, Brings ECA's Data-Driven Approach to the Forefront

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECA Partners - an innovative tech-enabled executive search firm with several hundred clients and expertise in the private equity and investor-owned markets - has launched its client portal, Cascade.

Developed and incubated at ECA, Cascade brings ECA's data-driven approach to the forefront, giving clients access to data and analytics as it relates to search metrics, recruiting processes, and candidate pipeline. Providing this data in real-time, Cascade allows ECA's clients to move quickly and confidently when making hiring decisions.

"A lot of our middle-market private equity clients have a short time horizon to deliver on value creation plans. We built Cascade, a talent management system, with that in mind," said Ken Kanara, ECA's CEO and President. "Combined with our proprietary process, we are able to quickly and efficiently deliver the very best talent across strategy, operations, and finance."

While ECA has focused on evidence-based and data-backed recruiting processes since its founding, Cascade provides visibility into this data - an immense value to ECA's clients.

Atta Tarki, ECA's Founder and Chairman noted, "It's exciting to see how quickly Cascade is adding value for our clients. By giving them full transparency to the recruiting process, it allows them to make better decisions around talent and to solve their hiring bottlenecks."

The portal displays data that reflects the number of candidates contacted, the health of the candidate pool for each search strategy, a detailed snapshot of each candidate interviewed (including the candidates' answers to interview questions and ratings for those answers), all the way down to details about candidates scheduling for interviews, in addition to countless other metrics.

Cascade has already been licensed to TalentCompass, a recruiting firm specializing in volume recruiting with a proven track record for helping companies quickly build sales teams. The platform is ideal as a client portal, as well as a place to see up-to-date numbers at a glance, making it extremely valuable to recruiting firms from the executive search world to RPO firms alike.

ECA Partners is a leading search firm specializing in placing top candidates in permanent, project-based, and interim roles with PE funds and their portfolio companies. Founded in 2011, ECA is a leading proponent of evidence-based methods in the recruitment and evaluation of talent. Founder Atta Tarki is the author of Evidence-Based Recruiting (McGraw Hill, February 2020).

