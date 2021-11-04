Chronosphere Releases Query Builder so Users Can Easily and Quickly Chart Prometheus Data in PromQL

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronosphere, provider of the leading observability platform for cloud-native, today released Query Builder, a way to quickly and simply chart Prometheus data with Prometheus Query Language (PromQL). This capability is available to all Chronosphere customers.



Prometheus is the open source standard for metrics monitoring. The standard for Prometheus real-time querying and aggregation is PromQL but it is a challenging query language for engineers to fully understand and utilize. PromQL has specific query structures and syntaxes that users must learn and follow. Additionally, users have to incorporate variables unique to their organization such as metric name and dynamic filters based on label values.

With so many possible metric types and variations to choose from, learning PromQL has become a burden for many engineers. Query Builder helps alleviate this burden, enabling engineers to spend less time crafting and troubleshooting their PromQL queries and more time on driving high-value work for their teams.

“We’ve experienced firsthand the steep learning curve of PromQL for engineers who are new to the open source standard, and our customers have also shared this pain with us. We’re solving this problem with our new PromQL query building experience which both removes the high barrier to entry for new users while helping existing users better understand and optimize their queries,” said Martin Mao, co-founder and CEO of Chronosphere.

Co-founder of Prometheus and creator of PromQL Julius Volz collaborated closely with Chronosphere on the new capability and said: “Chronosphere is dedicated to further enabling Prometheus users, which is why I decided to partner with them on Query Builder. This enhancement allows users to more effectively build queries for dashboards and alerting rules, taking the frustration out of learning and working with PromQL."

Additional Resources

Chronosphere’s blog on Query Builder: https://chronosphere.io/learn/announcing-query-builder-to-supercharge-your-promql

Julius Volz’ blog on Query Builder: https://promlabs.com/blog/2021/11/04/bringing-the-promlens-fire-to-chronosphere-users

About Chronosphere

Chronosphere is the provider of the only observability platform that puts engineering organizations back in control by taming rampant data growth and cloud-native complexity, delivering increased business confidence. Teams at startups to well-known global brands in the Fortune 500 trust Chronosphere to help them operate scalable, highly available and resilient applications. Chronosphere is a remote-first company, backed by Greylock, Lux Capital, General Atlantic, Addition and Founders Fund. For more information, visit https://chronosphere.io or follow @chronosphereio.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560