Corcoran Global Living Welcomes Respected Sacramento-based Dunnigan Realtors of Sierra Oaks

Sacramento, CA, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, has welcomed Sacramento’s Dunnigan Realtors of Sierra Oaks to its growing operation. Adding more than 30 sales associates to its family of luxury real estate professionals, Corcoran Global Living now includes more than 2,400 expert real estate agents across 66 offices, with annual combined sales of more than $8.8 billion.

"We’re building a powerful network across some of the most sought-after markets, and it’s attributable to the fact that we are aligning with partners like Jay who share our vision for building a culture of collaboration that fosters the growth of our associates, as well as our company as a whole,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “That combination of local expertise with a commitment to the highest level of service meshes perfectly with who we are and what we do. We have a steadfast commitment to the communities we call home.”

Set in the heart of California in the state’s capitol, the firm formerly known as Dunnigan Realtors of Sierra Oaks serves communities throughout Sacramento, as well as surrounding counties including Yolo, Placer, and El Dorado. The newest office is uniquely poised to be a boon to Corcoran Global Living’s offices in the Reno/Lake Tahoe region as well as the San Francisco Bay Area, in particular. Sacramento is a destination market, but it is also a bridge uniting the Northern California and California Sierra/Nevada CGL offices as a feeder into the ski communities of the Sierra foothills and further into Tahoe – as well as San Francisco and Silicon Valley, and the nearby wine regions of both Napa and Amador counties. With the addition of this newest office, Corcoran Global Living’s footprint across Northern California is incredibly comprehensive.

“As an independent broker, I always strive to furnish my agents with the best resources while maintaining the high quality that they’ve come to expect. To make a move as monumental as this one, it had to be compelling. After meeting with Michael Mahon and the incredible team of industry leaders he’s brought together at Corcoran Global Living, it was immediately clear that joining forces would provide an exceptional opportunity for agents and clients alike,” said Jay Feagles, former owner and broker for Dunnigan Realtors of Sierra Oaks, now partner at Corcoran Global Living. “The sophisticated, elevated appeal of the brand, the integrity of the partners, the broad reach of the network, and the incredible tools and support all blend together seamlessly to create a fruitful foundation for growth.”

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the Northern California, Southern California, Reno/Lake Tahoe, Southern Nevada and Central Ohio markets with 66 strategically located offices throughout the regions. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its loyal clientele with more than 2,400 dedicated, professional associates and gross annual sales of $8.8 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities where associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for expansive growth to service clients in California, Nevada, Ohio and additional new markets and communities. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

