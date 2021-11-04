New Season of EV Chat Podcast Goes "Back to School" to Demystify the World of Electric Vehicles

Scottsdale, AZ, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric vehicle (EV) development and investment continue to accelerate, bringing a new vocabulary of terms and concepts. Those new to EVs may feel like they must learn a whole new language before they buy their next car—and even the savviest of EV fans have new things to learn.

EV Chat, a podcast sponsored by 365 Pronto, Inc., and host Rue Phillips, are here to help. In its second season, EV Chat is taking listeners "back to school" to demystify the world of electric cars, one term, acronym, and concept at a time.

"For more than 30 years, I have worked to help get as many people as we can into EVs," Phillips said. "I am proud of the progress we've made, but we have a long way to go to make EVs a more accessible and approachable mode of transportation. That's why we're taking the second season of EV Chat back to school, and offering our listeners solid EV information, wherever they get podcasts."

Phillips has been recognized as a pioneer and leader in the EV infrastructure, solar, and renewable energy industries. In his early years, he collaborated with Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath before he transitioned into the electrical space, where he installed the first GM EV1 private electric vehicle service equipment (EVSE).

Current listeners can expect the same EV enthusiasm and rock-and-roll flair they've come to love, and those new to the show and EVs can learn from Phillips and his expert guests.

Each episode dives into key topics and components of EV infrastructure and helps everyone get up to speed about the past, present, and future of EVs. Special guests include Dr. Abas Goodarzi, CEO of U.S. Hybrid; Sue Gander, Project Manager of the World Resources Institute's Electric School Bus Initiative; James Tillman, VP of Business Development at Brytemove; Paul Vosper, CEO of JuiceBar; and more.

"When you've worked with EVs as long as I have, you know that there's always something new to discover about how we're electrifying our transportation," Phillips added. "This season's episodes—and our special guests—show us how much we all can continue to learn from each other, no matter whether you're thinking about your first EV or have had them for years."

Phillips is also the co-founder and president of 365 Pronto, Inc., a cleantech platform revolutionizing the operations and maintenance of renewable energy assets.

EV Chat is available on major podcasting platforms and can be found on Twitter @EV_Chat.

ABOUT 365 PRONTO, INC: 365 Pronto, Inc. is the world's first predictive platform that uses proprietary technology to match cleantech asset owners with local, on-demand, certified service providers. This cutting-edge, user-friendly solution is revolutionizing cleantech operation and maintenance—all without contracts, membership fees, obligations, or bidding. Cleantech service made simple. Additional information is available at www.365pronto.com.

###

Attachments