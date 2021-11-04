CIO Leadership: The Role of the Carbon-Neutral CIO in Enabling Environmental Sustainability Will Drive the Discussion at the 2021 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Summit on November 10

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 10. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



World-class business technology and industry executives at the virtual event, developed in partnership with the SIM Fairfield-Westchester chapter, will be focused on ‘The Carbon-Neutral CIO: The Role of Technology in Environmental Sustainability.’ This includes the roles that CIOs and business technology executives play in working with the executive team and the Board of Directors on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives as well as the responsibility among technology leaders in actively managing and measuring the impact of ‘Green IT’ technology deployments across their organizations.

“ESG is a hot topic among Board members, regulators and investors, but it’s a fairly nascent area of responsibility for CIOs and business technology leaders,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “We’re proud to be working with the SIM Fairfield-Westchester chapter in identifying and exploring this emerging topic for C-level executives to contemplate and to act courageously on.”

World-class sustainability leaders and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Adrian Cockcroft , VP, Sustainability Architecture, Amazon

, VP, Sustainability Architecture, Amazon Dustin Demetriou , Senior Technical Staff Member, Advanced Thermal Energy Efficiency Lab, IBM

, Senior Technical Staff Member, Advanced Thermal Energy Efficiency Lab, IBM Jim Himes , U.S. Congressman, Chair of the National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy Subcommittee of the House Financial Services Committee

, U.S. Congressman, Chair of the National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy Subcommittee of the House Financial Services Committee Dawn James , U.S. Director, Sustainability and Environmental Sciences, Microsoft

, U.S. Director, Sustainability and Environmental Sciences, Microsoft Jim Panos , CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc., FWSIM President

, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc., FWSIM President Jon Winkel, CEO, The Stamford Partnership

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Fairfield-Westchester, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Pacific Northwest CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 18. Timely topics to be explored at this virtual event will include the impact that President Biden’s COVID vaccination mandate is having on CIOs and business technology executives in their efforts to address the global war for talent.

Top-tier CIOs and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Pacific Northwest CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Tony L. Antalan , CTO, Silver Reef Casino

, CTO, Silver Reef Casino Bridget Barnes , SVP & CIO, Oregon Health & Science University

, SVP & CIO, Oregon Health & Science University Patrick Benoit , VP & Global Business Information Security Officer, CBRE

, VP & Global Business Information Security Officer, CBRE Michael Chill , CIO, Johnstone Supply

, CIO, Johnstone Supply Jimmy Godard , SVP, Program Manager, Global Technology & Operations, Bank of America

, SVP, Program Manager, Global Technology & Operations, Bank of America Jamie Holcombe , CIO, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

, CIO, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office John Iannarelli , Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI

, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI Martin Leach , VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

, VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Wafaa Mamilli , EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Zoetis

, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Zoetis Theresa Masse , Cyber Security Advisor, Region 10 (Oregon), U.S. Department of Homeland Security

, Cyber Security Advisor, Region 10 (Oregon), U.S. Department of Homeland Security Lee David Milligan , SVP & CIO, Asante Health System

, SVP & CIO, Asante Health System Sanjay Srivastava , SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Genpact

, SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Genpact Robert Stretz , VP of IT Infrastructure, Aquent

, VP of IT Infrastructure, Aquent James Turgal, VP, Optiv

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Pacific Northwest CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Aisera, Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Portland, SIM Seattle, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

