Technicolor: Third Quarter 2021 Results

Significant demand for original content and high-performance broadband products but continuing supply constraints resulting from the pandemic

Technicolor on track to meet its 2021 and 2022 guidance

Paris (France), November 04, 2021 – Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) is today announcing its results for the third quarter of 2021.

Richard Moat, Chief Executive Officer of Technicolor, stated:

“Technicolor benefited from strong and growing demand across all activities during the third quarter of 2021. Results are robust, and demonstrate significant profitability improvement, reflecting our disciplined operational focus. Demand for creative VFX artistry and technology continues to improve across media and entertainment, boosted by the increasing desire for original content. Live action production is ramping up as expected, with almost all of our 2021 Visual Effects and Animation pipeline committed, and more than 75% of our 2022 pipeline. Revenue and profitability in DVD Services was ahead of expectations, driven by higher-than-anticipated strength in back catalog, and ongoing growth in supply chain activity. In Connected Home, despite very strong demand in North America and in Eurasia, revenue has been impacted by component shortages, leading to sales being pushed into 2022. However, our customers are now committing on volumes and have agreed on pass through contracts to secure components supply. Based on business activity for the first nine months and the continued successful optimization of its businesses, the Group is confirming its outlook for 2021 and 2022.”

Technicolor delivered a positive third quarter 2021, and a significant improvement in profitability, despite supply constraint challenges affecting both Connecting Home and Technicolor Creative Studios.

For the first nine months of the year, Technicolor reported:

Revenues of €2,050 million, a (4.4)% decrease at constant exchange rate , negatively impacted by key component shortages , which prevented the business from fully servicing its growing demand and despite a strong recovery in Visual Effects and Animation ;

Adjusted EBITDA of €176 million , up 71.3% at constant rate , reflecting operational and financial improvements , mainly in Technicolor Creative Studios;

Adjusted EBITA of €46 million , represent ing a robust €111 million year-on-year improvement at current exchange rate;

Free cash flow (before financial results and tax) from continuing operations of €(206) million, representing a €72 million year-on-year improvement at current exchange rate.

All Technicolor activities are benefiting from sustained market demand

Technicolor Creative Studios has a n almost full committed revenue pipeline for Film & Episodic Visual Effects and Animation & Games for the remainder of 2021. The division continued to be award ed multiple new projects and , as a result , around 75% of its 2022 pipeline is also committed . Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITA are also benefiting from the positive impact of operating efficiencies .

. Connected Home revenues were down ( 13.1)% year-on-year at constant exchange rate as a result of unprecedented logistics challenges and key component shortages , which have slowed delivery capacity . At the same time, there has been very strong worldwide market demand , with customers committi ng on volumes until the end of 2022 and agreeing on pass th r ough contracts to secure component supply. This situation is expected to continue well into 2022.

DVD Services revenues are driven by continued higher than expected back catalog sales and ongoing growth in non-disc related supply chain activity. Profitability improvement has benefited from the acceleration of cost saving actions, and higher activity in freight and logistics despite continued labor and material cost pressures.





The Group is on track to achieve the c. €115 million cost savings planned for calendar year 2021, with €75 million cost savings realized in the first 9 months. The target of delivering a cumulative €325 million in savings by the end of 2022 is confirmed.

Based on business activity for the first 9 months, the Group is reiterating the outlook presented in its FY 2020 results press release issued on March 11, 2021.

Third quarter 2021 results and forward outlook – key highlights

Third Quarter YTD September In € million



2021



2020



At

current

rate



At

constant

rate



2021



2020



At

current

rate



At

constant

rate



Revenues from continuing operations 690 798 (13.4)% (14.6)% 2,050 2,230 (8.1)% (4.4)% Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 76 53 +42.8% +41.4% 176 106 +66.6% +71.3% As a % of revenues 11.0% 6.7% 8.6% 4.7% Adjusted EBITA from continuing operations 31 2 na na 46 (65) na na Free Cash Flow from continuing before Tax & Financial 3 (35) na na (206) (278) +26.0% +22.1%

End of September 2021 year-to-date Group key indicators for continuing operations:

Revenues of €2,050 million were down (4.4)% at constant rate compared to the prior year, reflecting: A strong performance in Technicolor Creative Studios, up c.18% at constant rate, driven by (i) demand for VFX technology, and (ii) a continued strong performance in Advertising and Animation & Games; A (13)% decrease in Connected Home sales mainly due to supply constraints and transportation delays, but revenue growth in DVD Services.

Adjusted EBITDA of €176 million was up 71.3% at constant rate. This reflects operational improvements particularly in Technicolor Creative Studios and DVD Services. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Group expanded from 4.7% to 8.6%, with Technicolor Creative Studios and DVD Services reporting a significant margin improvement compared to end of September 2020 year-to-date.

Adjusted EBITA of €46 million represents a €111 million year-on-year improvement at current rate. This resulted from the EBITDA increase and the positive impact of efficiency measures, in particular lower D&A, following lower equipment spend for Technicolor Creative Studios and lower IP depreciation for DVD Services.

Restructuring costs amounted to €(31) million at current rate, including €(15) million year-to-date in DVD Services driven by footprint rationalization.

The change in working capital of €(240) million reflects Connected Home payment terms normalization that occurred in first half 2021. The key component shortage has, however, created a risk of unfinished goods inventory build-up that the group is addressing through active cooperation with its clients and suppliers.

Free cash flow 1 (before financial results and tax) from continuing operations of €(206) million represents a €72 million year-on-year improvement at current rate, driven mainly by profitability improvement in Technicolor Creative Studios, and the ongoing implementation of our cost transformation program. Free cash flow 1 in the third quarter alone was €3m, representing a €38m improvement at current rate compared to third quarter 2020’s free cash flow of €(35) million.

(before financial results and tax) from continuing operations of €(206) million represents a €72 million year-on-year improvement at current rate, driven mainly by profitability improvement in Technicolor Creative Studios, and the ongoing implementation of our cost transformation program. Free cash flow in the third quarter alone was €3m, representing a €38m improvement at current rate compared to third quarter 2020’s free cash flow of €(35) million. Net debt at nominal value amounts to €1,258 million, and IFRS net debt amounts to €1,183 million. The difference mainly relates to the mark-to-market debt valuation, and will be reversed through non-cash interest charges over the life of the debt.





Outlook

Demand for Technicolor’s products and services, in particular Connected Home broadband boxes and Technicolor Creative Studios VFX technology, is expected to continue to grow significantly throughout the remainder of the year and into 2022.





Connected Home will continue to be impacted by key component delivery and pricing challenges in the fourth quarter and in 2022. Nonetheless, efficiency measures, progressive improvements in delivery and constant discussions with both suppliers and customers should help compensate these negative factors.





After achieving €171 million of cost savings in 2020, the Group will continue to drive efficiency, and is maintaining its target of a total of €325 million in run rate cost savings by the end of 2022, with €115 million coming in 2021.





Technicolor confirms its operating guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITA and FCF in 2021 and 2022. As communicated in the first quarter results, 2021 guidance and updated 2022 guidance are as follows:



In 2021: Revenues from continuing operations broadly stable versus 2020; Adjusted EBITDA of around €270 million; Adjusted EBITA of around €60 million; Continuing FCF before financial results and tax at around breakeven; Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA covenant ratio below 4x level at year end.







In 2022: Adjusted EBITDA of €385 million; Adjusted EBITA of €180 million; Continuing FCF before financial results and tax at around €230 million.







Continuing Operations – post IFRS 16 € million, FYE Dec post IFRS-16







2020











2021e 2022e



Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 167



270



385 Adjusted EBITA from continuing operations



(56)







60



180



Continuing FCF before financial results and tax



(124)







c.0 230





The 2021 and 2022 objectives are calculated assuming constant exchange rates.





In 2022, the cumulative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and change in Group perimeter as a result of the sale of Post Production will be €(40) million on Adjusted EBITDA and €(23) million on Adjusted EBITA.





As of the end of the third quarter 2021, IFRS16 impacts Technicolor’s KPIs as follows:



Adjusted EBITDA improved by €38 million and decreased by €15 million vs. the impact in the first 9 months of 2020; Adjusted EBITA improved by €10 million and increased by €2 million vs. the impact in the first 9 months of 2020; FCF before financial results and tax improved by €50 million, but decreased by €(7) million vs. the impact in the first 9 months of 2020; Capital leases (principal repayment and interest) cash out totaled c. €10 million and decreased by €11 million vs. the impact in the first 9 months of 2020.







Segment Review – Third quarter 2021 Results Highlights

Third Quarter Change QoQ YTD September Change YoY Technicolor Creative Studios* 2021



2020



At current rate



At constant rate



2021



2020



At current rate



At constant rate



In € million Revenues 157 111 +41.2% +37.9% 452 390 +15.9% +17.9% Adj. EBITDA 33 (2) na na 74 0 na na As a % of revenues +21.3% (1.5)% +16.4% +0.1% Adj. EBITA 16 (24) na na 22 (75) na na As a % of revenues +10.1% (21.1)% +4.8% (19.2)%

(*) including Post Production

Technicolor Creative Studios revenues amounted to €157 million in the third quarter of 2021, up 37.9% at constant rate and 41.2% at current rate quarter-on-quarter. The division is benefiting from a surge in demand for original content in the Film & Episodic VFX and Animation & Games service lines, combined with an outstanding performance from the Advertising service line.





amounted to €157 million in the third quarter of 2021, up 37.9% at constant rate and 41.2% at current rate quarter-on-quarter. The division is benefiting from a surge in demand for original content in the Film & Episodic VFX and Animation & Games service lines, combined with an outstanding performance from the Advertising service line. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €33 million, up €35 million quarter-on-quarter at constant rate, and Adjusted EBITA was €16 million, up €40 million year-on-year, as a result of higher margin volume growth in conjunction with permanent cost reduction measures.





amounted to €33 million, up €35 million quarter-on-quarter at constant rate, and Adjusted EBITA was €16 million, up €40 million year-on-year, as a result of higher margin volume growth in conjunction with permanent cost reduction measures. Business Highlights



Film & Episodic Visual Effects : Revenues in the third quarter more than doubled year-on-year, as the business continued to recover from pandemic-related impacts. During the quarter, VFX teams worked on over 20 theatrical films, including The Lion King prequel (Disney), The Little Mermaid (Disney), Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (Constantin Film / Sony), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Paramount), and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount); and Over 35 Episodic and/or Streaming projects, including Chip 'n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+), Foundation (Skydance/Apple TV+), Hawkeye (Marvel/Disney+) Vikings: Valhalla (MGM/Netflix), and The Wheel of Time (Amazon/Sony). In September, MPC and Mikros announced an alliance of their episodic and film divisions. Mikros, a French company with over 35 years in the VFX industry, has been a Technicolor brand since 2015. The combined studios will operate under the MPC Episodic brand and will continue to service the French entertainment industry. After the end of the quarter, MPC Film received an HPA Award nomination for Outstanding Visual Effects - Theatrical Feature for its work on Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong. Advertising : Double-digit growth as momentum continues to build, particularly with repeat direct-to-brand business with major advertisers. During the third quarter, Technicolor’s Advertising businesses delivered approximately 660 commercials, while winning several prestigious industry awards such as: Seven Creative Circle Awards, including The Mill winning Gold for Most Creative Post Production Company; Four Kinsale Shark Awards, including MPC taking Gold for Best CGI/Visual Effects for its contribution to Burberry ‘Festive’; and MPC winning Gold for VFX for their work on Vasen ‘Professional Makes Greatness’ at Shots Awards Asia Pacific. Notable projects delivered in the quarter include LEGO’s latest global ‘Rebuild the World’ campaign (MPC), Nike’s latest ‘Play New’ campaign featuring Megan The Stallion (The Mill), and Pentakill: Lost Chapter: An Interactive Album Experience - a metaverse concert for Riot Games (The Mill). Technicolor Creative Studios announced in September the launch of a global network of Creative Hubs, hosting The Mill and MPC brands in co-located studios, beginning in London and New York City. In conjunction with this announcement, Technicolor Creative Studioshave appointed Josh Mandel and Mark Benson, CEOs of The Mill and MPC respectively, to co-lead the Advertising offering globally. Animation & Games : Significant double-digit growth year-on-year driven by strong volume across all business units. Feature : Mikros is in production on Paramount’s The Tiger’s Apprentice and GCI Film’s Ozi, while beginning to ramp-up production on four additional feature films. Episodic : During the quarter, Mikros completed work on Disney Junior’s brand-new Halloween special, Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches, and continues to work on multiple episodic series, including ALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks (M6), The Croods: Family Tree (DreamWorks/Hulu/Peacock), Gus – the Itsy Bitsy Knight (TF1), Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years (Nickelodeon/Paramount+), Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Disney), Mira, Royal Detective (Wild Canary/Disney), Rugrats (Nickelodeon/Paramount+) and Star Trek: Prodigy (Nickelodeon/Paramount+). Games : Technicolor Games contributed to recent AAA releases like NBA 2K22 (2K), FIFA 22 (EA), and NHL 22 (EA). In October, the Division announced the appointment of Jeaneane Falkler as the President of Technicolor Games, a newly created position to lead growth in the games sector.





Covid-19 situation update



Abiding by evolving local and national government regulations and in consultation with local business leadership, Technicolor Creative Studios continues to adjust capacity limits, on-premise protocols, and remote work policies and support on a local basis to ensure the safety of our talent, clients and others. The pandemic continues to affect both immigration and travel, negatively impacting the industry’s ability to attract talent to locations where the demand for talent exceeds local supply. Furthermore, immigration policy changes in Canada and in the U.K. & Europe as a result of Brexit are also having an adverse impact on the acquisition of talent. To support its strong backlog, Technicolor Creative Studios continues to invest in its Academies across multiple locations as a strategy to generate new talent pipelines into the business as well as the industry as a whole.







###

Third Quarter Change QoQ YTD September Change YoY Connected Home 2021



2020



At current rate



At constant rate



2021



2020



At current rate



At constant rate



In € million Revenues 330 488 (32.4)% (33.9)% 1,100 1,327 (17.1)% (13.1)% Adj. EBITDA 17 31 (45.5)% (50.9)% 73 85 (13.6)% (11.0)% As a % of revenues +5.1% +6.3% +6.7% +6.4% Adj. EBITA 1 15 (90.7)% na 31 35 (12.9)% (13.0)% As a % of revenues +0.4% +3.0% +2.8% +2.7%

Connected Home revenues totaled €330 million in the third quarter 2021, down c. 34% quarter-on-quarter at constant rate. However, the worldwide semiconductor/key component crisis, combined with supply chain dislocation, has further deteriorated during the third quarter, creating renewed challenges for the Connected Home business: Continued difficulties in obtaining components, delaying production to final customers; Challenges with logistics from Asia, extending delivery times to our customers; Cost increases across multiple categories of components and logistics.

totaled €330 million in the third quarter 2021, down c. 34% quarter-on-quarter at constant rate. However, the worldwide semiconductor/key component crisis, combined with supply chain dislocation, has further deteriorated during the third quarter, creating renewed challenges for the Connected Home business:

The division has intensified its collaboration with clients and suppliers to maximize deliveries, and to mitigate potential profitability and working capital impacts.

New wins and product launches are driven by better user experience in the home with Wi-Fi 6, while innovation is coming with new technologies in the field of sound and far-field voice. Public announcements for the quarter were:

The next-generation Wi-Fi 6-enabled Super Wi-Fi boosters with Alexa built-in as part of the latest Vodafone UK Pro Broadband offering;

The deployment of SKY Connect, a next generation set-top box (STB) based on Android TV and integrating Google Assistant far-field voice technology for Sky Brazil;

The deployment of next-generation Android TV set-top boxes for TIM, enabling Italian consumers to access premium broadcast and OTT Services;

The U+tv Soundbar Black, a high-end, multi-service home-entertainment platform developed in partnership with HARMAN’s Embedded Audio group and LGU Plus, with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound experience.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €17 million in the third quarter 2021, or 5.1% of revenue, down €(16) million at constant rate due the sales shortfall and higher component prices, partially offset by reductions in OPEX. Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA was €73 million, down €(9) million. Adjusted EBITA in the third quarter of €1 million decreased by €(15) million compared to the prior year at constant rate.



Business highlights



Americas North America : Revenues were down due to supply constraints and transportation delays despite continued increased demand from cable operators. The division aims to continue to secure new wins and grow share in Tier II and Tier III customer groups in both Broadband and Android TV. The latter has been a strong growth area during 2021. Latin America : Demand is up across the region due to key wins in Wifi 6 on both DOCSIS and Fiber, but revenues were down in Q3 due to global supply constraints. Eurasia Europe, Middle East & Africa : DOCSIS and Fiber demand and supply remained strong whilst sales of legacy technologies like DSL reduced sequentially. Video demand remained stable whilst highly constrained by IC components supply. DOCSIS 3.1. revenues continued growing strongly in the region; among new projects launched there was the Wi-Fi 6 DOCSIS product with Vodafone. Asia Pacific : Demand remained strong for BB and Video, though highly constrained by SOCs and ICs.





amounted to €17 million in the third quarter 2021, or 5.1% of revenue, down €(16) million at constant rate due the sales shortfall and higher component prices, partially offset by reductions in OPEX. Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA was €73 million, down €(9) million. Adjusted EBITA in the third quarter of €1 million decreased by €(15) million compared to the prior year at constant rate.

The division continues to focus on selective investments in key customers, platform-based products and partnerships optimizing fixed costs that will lead to improved margins over the year.

Revenue Breakdown for Connected Home





Third Quarter YTD September In € million 2021 2020 % Change* 2021 2020 % Change* Total revenues 330 488 (33.9)% 1,100 1,327 (13.1)% By region Americas: 212 327 (36.9)% 729 902 (15.3)% - North America 185 282 (36.2)% 633 745 (11.5)% - Latin America 27 45 (41.0)% 96 157 (33.2)%







Eurasia: 118 161 (27.8)% 371 425 (8.2)% - Europe, Middle East and Africa 63 92 (33.2)% 218 246 (6.3)% - Asia-Pacific 55 69 (20.6)% 153 179 (11.0)% By product Video 137 187 (28.2)% 415 505 (14.0)% Broadband 193 302 (37.4)% 685 822 (12.5)%

(*) Change at constant rate

###

Third Quarter Change QoQ YTD September Change YoY DVD Services 2021



2020



At current rate



At constant rate



2021



2020



At current rate



At constant rate



In € million Revenues 198 193 +2.5% +3.6% 481 495 (2.9)% +1.2% Adj. EBITDA 29 27 +6.1% +9.9% 39 29 +37.3% +42.6% As a % of revenues +14.6% +14.1% +8.2% +5.8% Adj. EBITA 18 15 +18.6% +25.4% 8 (14) na na As a % of revenues +9.0% +7.8% +1.6% (2.9)%

DVD Services revenues totaled €198 million in the third quarter of 2021, up 4% at constant rate and 3% at current rate compared to the third quarter 2020. Revenue growth was driven by an increase in Blu-ray TM volume and ongoing growth in non-disc related supply chain activity. The impact of Covid-19 on disc volumes eased somewhat in the third quarter, with an increased level of new release activity, which helped drive the higher mix of Blu-ray volume in the quarter.





revenues totaled €198 million in the third quarter of 2021, up 4% at constant rate and 3% at current rate compared to the third quarter 2020. Revenue growth was driven by an increase in Blu-ray volume and ongoing growth in non-disc related supply chain activity. The impact of Covid-19 on disc volumes eased somewhat in the third quarter, with an increased level of new release activity, which helped drive the higher mix of Blu-ray volume in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €29 million at current rate in the third quarter, or 15% of revenue, slightly better than expectations given stronger than anticipated disc volumes, the acceleration of cost saving actions and higher activity in freight and logistics. This upside was partially offset by continued labor and material cost pressures. Lower depreciation & amortization and renewal of contracts helped to deliver an Adjusted EBITA at €18 million compared to €15 million in the third quarter 2020.





amounted to €29 million at current rate in the third quarter, or 15% of revenue, slightly better than expectations given stronger than anticipated disc volumes, the acceleration of cost saving actions and higher activity in freight and logistics. This upside was partially offset by continued labor and material cost pressures. Lower depreciation & amortization and renewal of contracts helped to deliver an Adjusted EBITA at €18 million compared to €15 million in the third quarter 2020. Business Highlights



Standard Definition DVD volumes declined by 11% in third quarter of 2021 but remain up 1% year-to-date, with the continued aggressive marketing of back catalog product by the major studios and their retail partners, particularly in the North American region.



Blu-ray TM volumes were up 8% in the third quarter of 2021 driven by the aforementioned increase in major studio new release activity. Year-to-date, Blu-ray volumes were down 4% vs. 2020.





volumes were up 8% in the third quarter of 2021 driven by the aforementioned increase in major studio new release activity. Year-to-date, Blu-ray volumes were down 4% vs. 2020. CD volumes were down 10% year-on-year in the third quarter on a combination of expected structural declines and Covid-19 retail impacts. CD volume year-to-date was down 10% vs. 2020.





DVD Services continued to progress previously announced structural division-wide initiatives to adapt distribution and manufacturing operations, and related customer contract agreements, in response to continued volume reductions. Two significant North American facility closures were completed in the first half of 2021 as part the ongoing transformation plan.

Third Quarter September YTD In million units 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Total Combined Volumes 242.9 260.2 (6.7)% 582.0 586.4 (0.8)% By Format SD-DVD 168.0 189.3 (11.2)% 413.9 409.4 1.1% Blu-ray™ 66.5 61.5 7.8% 143.9 150.0 (4.4)% CD 8.5 9.4 (9.8)% 24.2 27.0 (10.4)% By Segment Studio/Video 226.4 240.1 (5.7)% 541.9 537.5 0.7% Games 5.9 7.7 (23.4)% 10.7 14.0 (23.6)% Music & Software 10.6 12.4 (14.6)% 29.3 34.9 (16.0)%

Covid-19 situation update



Theatrical new release activity remains partially suppressed, but continues to show an accelerating trend of improvement, with multiple major releases in the third quarter generating significant box office results with majority of theaters in the US reopening and drawing strong consumer interest.



While studios continue to experiment with various Premium Video-On Demand and Day-and Date strategies, in almost all cases studios are still electing to have a DVD/BD release in the normal windowing sequence.



Most major retailers continue to remain open and are operating normally. With new release content increasing, retailers are expected to begin to re-allocate shelf space away from catalog/library content promotions in favor of higher priced new release product.



Some production facilities continue to experience temporary staffing shortages, but the overall impact to operations remains limited.







The ongoing Covid-19 impact will be dependent on the extent and duration of ongoing restrictions driven by the rate of new Covid case growth. DVD Services has accelerated certain aspects of its future restructuring plans in an effort to adapt to these potential impacts.

###

Third Quarter Change QtQ YTD September Change YoY Corporate &

Other 2021



2020



At current rate



At constant rate



2021



2020



At current rate



At constant rate



In € million Revenues 5 5 +3.0% +3.0% 16 18 (7.9)% (7.9)% Adj. EBITDA (3) (3) +2.3% (0.4)% (11) (8) (27.9)% (30.0)% As a % of revenues (58.0)% (58.4)% (64.0)% (46.1)% Adj. EBITA (4) (4) (3.9)% (1.8)% (14) (11) (22.9)% (24.8)% As a % of revenues (77.9)% (77.3)% (83.2)% (62.4)%

Corporate & Other includes the Trademark Licensing business.





Corporate & Other recorded revenues of €16 million at the end of September 2021 YTD, decreasing compared to last year as a result of a reduction in retained patent revenue. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €(11) million and Adjusted EBITA was €(14) million.

###

Debt details





As part of the financial restructuring transaction completed in 2020, debt maturities were extended and new financings executed, reinforcing the Group’s liquidity.

In million currency Currency Nominal Amount IFRS Amount Type of rate Nominal rate (1) Repayment Type Final maturity Moodys / S&P rating New Money Notes EUR 371 381 Floating 12.00%(2) Bullet Jun. 30, 2024 Caa1/B New Money Term Loans USD 110 113 Floating 12.15%(3) Bullet Jun. 30, 2024 Caa1/B Reinstated Term Loans EUR 467 398 Floating 6.00%(4) Bullet Dec. 31, 2024 Caa3/CCC Reinstated Term Loans USD 126 107 Floating 5.90%(5) Bullet Dec. 31, 2024 Caa3/CCC Subtotal EUR 1,074 999 8.69% Lease Liabilities(6) Various 186 186 Fixed 8.20% Accrued PIK Interest EUR+USD 5 5 NA 0% Accrued Interest Various 4 4 NA 0% Wells Fargo Line USD 37 37 Floating 5.25% Revolving Dec.31,

2023 Other Debt Various 1 1 NA 0% Total Gross Debt 1,307 1,232 8.46% Cash & Cash equivalents Various 49 49 Total Net Debt 1,258 1,183 (1) Rates as of September 30, 2021. (2) Cash interest of 6-month EURIBOR with a floor of 0% +6.00% and PIK interest of 6.00%. (3) Cash interest of 6-month USD LIBOR with a floor of 0% +6.00% and PIK interest of 6.00%. (4) Cash interest of 6-month EURIBOR with a floor of 0% + 3.00% and PIK interest of 3.00%. (5) Cash interest of 6-month USD LIBOR with a floor of 0% + 2.75% and PIK interest of 3.00% (6) Of which €10 million are capital leases and €176 million is operating lease debt under IFRS 16

Summary of consolidated results for nine months ended

Third Quarter YTD September In € million 2021 2020 Change* 2021 2020 Change* Revenues from continuing operations 690 798 (13.4)% 2,050 2,230 (8.1)% Change at constant currency (%) - - (14.6)% - - (4.4)% o /w Technicolor Creative Studios 157 111 +41.2% 452 390 +15.9% DVD Services 198 193 +2.5% 481 495 (2.9)% Connected Home 330 488 (32.4)% 1,100 1,327 (17.1)% Corporate & Other 5 5 +3.0% 16 18 (7.9)% Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 76 53 +42.8% 176 106 +66.6% Change at constant currency (%) - - +41.4% - - +71.3% As a % of revenues +11.0% +6.7% 434bps +8.6% +4.7% 385bps o /w Technicolor Creative Studios 33 (2) na 74 0 na DVD Services 29 27 +6.1% 39 29 +37.3% Connected Home 17 31 (45.5)% 73 85 (13.6)% Corporate & Other (3) (3) +2.3% (11) (8) (27.9)% Adjusted EBITA from continuing operations 31 2 na 46 (65) na Change at constant currency (%) - - na - - na As a % of revenues +4.5% +0.3% 420bps +2.3% (2.9)% 518bps Adjusted EBIT from continuing operations 21 (7) na 18 (96) na Change at constant currency (%) - - na - - na As a % of revenues +3.1% (0.9)% 400bps +0.9% (4.3)% 519bps EBIT from continuing operations 12 (17) na 7 (212) na Change at constant currency (%) - - na - - na As a % of revenues +1.7% (2.2)% 385bps +0.3% (9.5)% 983bps Financial result (31) 172 - (94) 105 - Income tax (8) (1) - (19) (5) - Share of profit/(loss) from associates 0 0 - 0 0 - Profit/(loss) from continuing operations (28) 154 - (105) (111) - Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations 1 (9) - (1) (10) - Net income (27) 144 - (106) (121) -



(*) Change at current rate

Restructuring costs accounted for €(31) million at current rate, including €(15) million in DVD Services, largely resulting from optimization of sites.





EBIT from continuing operations amounted to a profit of €7 million in the first 9 months compared to €(212) million year-to-date end of September 2020, due to better operational performance, while 2020 was impacted by DVD Services impairment and higher restructuring accruals.





The financial result totaled €(94) million year-to-date in the first 9 months, compared to €105 million year-to-date end of September 2020, reflecting:



Net interest costs of €(93) million, up from last year by €(39) million, primarily due to the higher interest rates on the new debt structure; Other financial income lower at €(1) million in the first 9 months 2021 compared to €159 million in the prior year, mostly explained by a non-cash gain on the equity and debt initial valuations in 2020 following the financial restructuring process.





Income tax amounted to €(19) million, compared to €(5) million in the first 9 months 2020.





Group net income therefore amounted to a loss of €(106) million in the first 9 months 2021, compared to the €(121) million loss in the first 9 months 2020.





Reconciliation of adjusted indicators

In addition to published results, and with the aim of providing a more comparable view of the evolution of its operating performance in 2021 compared to 2020, Technicolor is presenting a set of adjusted indicators which exclude the following items as per the statement of operations of the Group’s consolidated financial statements:

Net restructuring costs;

Net impairment charges;

Other income and expenses (other non-current items).





These adjustments, the reconciliation of which is detailed in the following table, amounted to an impact on EBIT from continuing operations of €(11) million in 2021 compared to €(116) million in 2020 (including IFRS 16).

YTD September In € million 2021 2020 Change (*) EBIT from continuing operations 7 (212) 219 Restructuring charges, net (31) (51) 20 Net impairment losses on non-current operating assets 0 (71) 71 Other income/(expense) 20 6 14 Adjusted EBIT from continuing operations 18 (96) 114 As a % of revenues +0.9% (4.3)% 519bps Depreciation and amortization (“D&A”) (**) 158 200 (42) IT capacity use for rendering in Technicolor Creative Studios 0 2 (2) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 176 106 70 As a % of revenues 8.6% 4.7% 385bps

(*) Variation at current rates

(**) including reserves (Risk, litigation and warranty reserves)

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation and Summarized Financial Structure

Technicolor defines “Free Cash Flow” as net cash from operating activities (continuing and discontinued) plus proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment (“PPE”) and intangible assets, minus purchases of PPE and purchases of intangible assets including capitalization of development costs.

Nine months ended (IFRS) In € million







September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 176 106 Changes in working capital and other assets and liabilities (240) (238) IT capacity use for rendering in Creative Studios - (2) Pension cash usage of the period (19) (22) Restructuring provisions – cash usage of the period (60) (36) Interest paid (59) (45) Interest received - - Income tax paid (13) (4) Other items 1 (10) Net operating cash generated from continuing activities (213) (252) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (PPE) (28) (25) Proceeds from sale of PPE and intangible assets - - Purchases of intangible assets including capitalization (36)



(58)



of development costs Net operating cash used in discontinued activities (15) (12) Free cash-flow (292) (347) Nominal gross debt (including Lease debt) 1,307 1,285 Cash position 49 241 Net financial debt at nominal value (non IFRS) 1,258 1,044 IFRS adjustment (75) (89) Net financial debt (IFRS) 1,183 955

The change in working capital & other assets and liabilities was negative by €(240) million at the end of September 2021, mostly driven by component shortage impacts, unfavorable changes in supplier payment terms and the normal seasonality trend at Connected Home and DVD Services.

While pension cash costs during the period were up by €3 million, pension liabilities were down by €(41) million mainly due to a positive effect from discount rates of €29 million, and payments of €19 million.

Cash outflow for restructuring totaled €60 million in the first 9 months 2021, up by €24 million year-on-year at current rate, mainly resulting from accelerated implementation of cost savings.

Capital expenditures amounted to €64 million, down by €(19) million year-on-year at current rate, as the Group maintained strict control over investment expense.

The cash position at the end of September 2021 was €49 million, compared to €241 million at the end of September 2020.





An analyst audio webcast hosted by Richard Moat, CEO and Laurent Carozzi, CFO will be held today, November 04, 2021 at 6:30pm CET.

Financial calendar

FY 2021 results 24 February 2022

###

Warning: Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions or which do not directly relate to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecasted or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, refer to Technicolor’s filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers

###

About Technicolor:

www.technicolor.com

Technicolor shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (TCH) and are tradable in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADR) in the United States on the OTCQX market (TCLRY).

Investor Relations Media

Christophe le Mignan Stephanie Varlotta

Christophe.lemignan@technicolor.com Stephanie.varlotta@technicolor.com

Alexandra Fichelson Nathalie Feld

Alexandra.fichelson@technicolor.com nfeld@image7.fr

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

Nine months ended September 30, (€ in million) 2021 2020 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenues 2,050 2,230 Cost of sales (1,779) (2,040) Gross margin 271 190 Selling and administrative expenses (189) (214) Research and development expenses (63) (72) Restructuring costs (31) (51) Net impairment gains (losses) on non-current operating assets 0 (71) Other income (expense) 20 6 Earnings before Interest & Tax (EBIT) from continuing operations 7 (212) Interest income 0 0 Interest expense (93) (54) Other financial income (expense) (1) 159 Net financial income (expense) (94) 105 Share of gain (loss) from associates 0 0 Income tax (19) (5) Profit (loss) from continuing operations (105) (111) DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Net gain (loss) from discontinued operations (1) (10) Net income (loss) (106) (121) Attribuable to: - Equity holders (106) (121) - Non-controlling interest 0 0



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(€ in million) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Goodwill 756 716 Intangible assets 516 535 Property, plant and equipment 134 140 Right-of-use assets 159 148 Other operating non-current assets 29 27 TOTAL OPERATING NON-CURRENT ASSETS 1,594 1,566 Non-consolidated investments 16 14 Other non-current financial assets 39 47 TOTAL FINANCIAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 55 61 Investments in associates and joint-ventures 2 1 Deferred tax assets 52 45 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 1,703 1,674 Inventories 281 195 Trade accounts and notes receivable 470 425 Contract assets 83 63 Other operating current assets 235 224 TOTAL OPERATING CURRENT ASSETS 1,069 907 Income tax receivable 16 14 Other financial current assets 26 17 Cash and cash equivalents 49 330 Assets classified as held for sale 1 76 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,162 1,344 TOTAL ASSETS 2,865 3,018

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(€ in million) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Common stock (235,823,571 shares at September 30, 2021 with nominal value of 0.01 euro per share) 2 2 Subordinated Perpetual Notes 500 500 Additional paid-in capital & reserves 59 126 Cumulative translation adjustment (422) (456) Shareholders equity attributable to owners of the parent 140 173 Non-controlling interests 0 0 TOTAL EQUITY 140 173 Retirement benefits obligations 283 325 Provisions 25 33 Contract liabilities 2 2 Other operating non-current liabilities 21 21 TOTAL OPERATING NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 331 381 Borrowings 1,004 948 Lease liabilities 123 122 Other non-current liabilities 1 - Deferred tax liabilities 19 15 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,477 1,466 Retirement benefits obligations 31 30 Provisions 56 90 Trade accounts and notes payable 567 710 Accrued employee expenses 126 142 Contract liabilities 68 41 Other current operating liabilities 260 215 TOTAL OPERATING CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,109 1,228 Borrowings 42 16 Lease liabilities 62 56 Income tax payable 33 21 Other current financial liabilities 1 2 Liabilities classified as held for sale - 56 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,248 1,379 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,725 2,845 TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES 2,865 3,018

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Nine months ended

September 30, (€ in million) 2021 2020 Net income (loss) (106) (121) Income (loss) from discontinuing activities (1) (10) Profit (loss) from continuing activities (105) (111) Summary adjustments to reconcile profit from continuing activities to cash generated from continuing operations Depreciation and amortization 166 210 Impairment of assets 0 74 Net changes in provisions (49) (9) Gain (loss) on asset disposals (29) 13 Interest (income) and expense 93 54 Other items (including tax) 23 (194) Changes in working capital and other assets and liabilities (240) (241) Cash generated from continuing activities (141) (203) Interest paid on lease debt (11) (15) Interest paid (48) (30) Interest received 0 - Income tax paid (13) (4) NET OPERATING CASH GENERATED FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES (I) (213) (252) Acquisition of subsidiaries, associates and investments, net of cash acquired 0 (7) Proceeds from sale of investments, net of cash 27 9 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (PPE) (28) (25) Proceeds from sale of PPE and intangible assets 0 - Purchases of intangible assets including capitalization of development costs (36) (58) Cash collateral and security deposits granted to third parties (2) (26) Cash collateral and security deposits reimbursed by third parties 1 - NET INVESTING CASH USED IN CONTINUING ACTIVITIES (II) (38) (107) Increase of Capital 0 60 Proceeds from borrowings 35 757 Repayments of lease debt (50) (64) Repayments of borrowings 0 (158) Fees paid linked to the debt and capital operations (1) (41) Other (4) 5 NET FINANCING CASH USED IN CONTINUING ACTIVITIES (III) (20) 557 NET CASH FROM DISCONTINUED ACTIVITIES (IV) (21) (12) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINING OF THE PERIOD 330 65 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (I+II+III+IV) (291) 186 Exchange gains / (losses) on cash and cash equivalents 10 (10) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 49 241





1 Free cash flow defined as: Adj. EBITDA – (net capex + restructuring cash expenses + change in pension reserves + change in working capital and other assets & liabilities + cash impact of other non-current result).

