Paris, 4 November 2021

Casino Group and Gorillas announce the signing of a strategic memorandum of understanding to seal a major partnership

for the quick commerce market in France

By joining forces, Casino Group and Gorillas demonstrate a shared ambition to become leading players of the instant on-demand industry both in the French and European markets. With this partnership, Casino Group strengthens Monoprix & Franprix leadership in city centers and Gorillas further accelerates its growth in the French market.

Through this agreement, Casino Group gives Gorillas access to its products of national brands, but also to Monoprix’s high-quality private label products, which will be available through Gorillas’ app and delivered within minutes to customers in Paris, Lille, Bordeaux, Lyon and Nice.

Casino Group will also rely on Gorillas’ unparalleled technological and operational expertise. Gorillas will indeed undertake packing and fast delivery of orders purchased on Monoprix & Franprix online platforms from its French micro-fulfilment stores.

Casino Group will be associated to value creation through a stake in Gorillas Technologies France as well as in Gorillas Technologies GmbH, at the group level in Germany.

The signing of this strategic partnership should occur before the end of 2021.

“This cooperation between Casino Group and Gorillas is particularly exciting: by forging an exclusive partnership and acquiring a stake in Gorillas, the leader in quick commerce, Casino Group is once again strengthening its omnichannel distribution strategy, while also continuing to serve better the needs of its customers. This agreement will allow us to offer the best of Monoprix and Franprix products and services to our customers within 10 minutes” said Jean-Charles NAOURI, CEO of Casino Group.

“In their own ways, Monoprix and Franprix brands have consistently over the past decades reinvented the ways of living and consuming in the centre of towns. At a time when the demand for immediacy is growing, the notion of proximity is now more about delivery time than geographic location; so it makes sense that we respond to this new development. By sealing this strategic partnership with Gorillas, we make it possible for all those who love our products to receive them at their home in a few minutes, with the guarantee of exceptional delivery quality. Finally, through this alliance, Monoprix and Franprix now deliver an even more extensive range of services, thus positioning themselves as benchmark players in the field of urban e-commerce” add Jean-Paul MOCHET, Chairman of Monoprix and Chief Executive Officer of Franprix.

Kağan SÜMER, Founder & CEO at Gorillas said “Since beginning operations across France, we’ve observed an incredibly positive response from French consumers which underscores the high market potential that lies ahead of us. I’m thrilled to announce such a positive alliance with one of the most loved brands in France, and I’m convinced that this is a fundamental milestone for both our companies which will bring unprecedented value to our communities by providing them immediate access to essential needs”.

Pierre GUIONIN, General Manager France at Gorillas said “At Gorillas, we thrive on providing the best experience to our customers, and this strategic partnership with Casino Group is an exciting opportunity to combine the exceptional quality of Monoprix and Franprix’s products with Gorillas’ capability to deliver within minutes. We are looking forward to collaborating closely with Casino Group to offer this unique instant delivery service to customers in Paris, Lille, Lyon, Bordeaux and Nice”.

About Casino Group:

Casino Group is a well-established and key player in the French retail industry as well as a leader in the global food retail market, with more than 11,000 stores worldwide - in France and Latin America. The Group has built up a portfolio of strong, dynamic and complementary banners, thanks to its workforce of over 200,000 people driven by a passion for retail and customer service, generating consolidated net sales of €31.9bn in 2020. In all of its host countries, the Casino Group focuses its development on the formats with the highest potential and ability to adapt in order to meet customer needs, both today and in the future. For more information, www.groupe-casino.fr.

About Gorillas:

Gorillas, founded by CEO Kağan Sümer, builds an infrastructure for the fastest last-mile delivery of essential human needs. The on-demand delivery company needs just a few minutes to get a user’s desired goods from the cart to the user’s desired location. Users of the app benefit from access to more than 2,000 essential items at retail prices for a delivery fee of just 1.80€. By disrupting the shopping and supply chain experience of traditionally slow and inflexible retail companies, Gorillas is shaping new grocery consumer behaviour (Need-Order-Get). In contrast to established gig economy models, Gorillas employs all of its riders and has hired a diverse team of more than 11,000 employees globally – spreading true change in its community. In a little over one year, Gorillas has expanded to more than 55 cities, including Amsterdam, London, Paris, Madrid, New York, Milan and Munich, and built more than 200 warehouses across 9 countries.

