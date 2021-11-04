ShiftPosts announces collaboration with CPhA to support Canadians with expanded access to pharmacy professionals across the country

Ottawa / Toronto, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShiftPosts Inc CAN and the Canadian Pharmacists Association (CPhA) announced today a strategic initiative to expand ShiftPosts’ national network of pharmacists to ensure sufficient staffing for pharmacy operators, community and pop-up clinics, as well as neighbourhood vaccination hubs throughout Canada.

“More than ever, pharmacists and pharmacy operators have been instrumental in ensuring Canadians have access to care close to home in their communities,” said Glen Doucet, CEO of CPhA. “As we enter flu season—an extremely busy time at community pharmacies—we are pleased to collaborate with ShiftPosts to offer a solution that helps match pharmacists with pharmacy operators from across Canada, ensuring fully-staffed pharmacy teams are available to deliver the care and services patients need without disruptions”

ShiftPosts is a Canadian-based company that, with an easy-to-use platform, is focused on making pharmacy staffing efficient and convenient, at a much lower cost in comparison with traditional staffing services. ShiftPosts’ convenient mobile application and intuitive web-based platform matches high-quality pharmacy professionals with pharmacies or clinics seeking relief, part-time, or full-time pharmacist work. The company’s software quickly matches pharmacy professionals to open positions throughout Canada--typically within minutes, resulting in a high fill-rate for relief shifts for pharmacy owners and managers.

For pharmacy professionals, ShiftPosts is a transparent platform allowing them to set their own terms and hourly rate, choosing when and where they want to work without the back and forth communication of traditional staffing services.

“To date, ShiftPosts has registered thousands of pharmacy professionals who fill open pharmacy shifts for pharmacy operators and municipalities alike. In one municipality, ShiftPosts successfully filled 99.95% of posted shifts which was an extraordinary accomplishment given the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” said Elizabeth Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of ShiftPosts. “We are thrilled to work with the CPhA as we connect pharmacy professionals with pharmacy operators for the betterment of healthcare in Canada.”

The partnership with ShiftPosts is the latest in a series of collaborative relationships CPhA has embarked upon to support pharmacy professionals by improving pharmacy operations and patient outcomes.

To register or enroll with ShiftPosts, as a pharmacy or pharmacist, please follow this link.

About ShiftPosts

Founded in 2019 and based in Toronto, ShiftPosts is a disruptive Software as a Service (SaaS) platform connecting a network of pre-verified pharmacy professionals with pharmacy operators who seek relief, part-time or full-time shift coverage. ShiftPosts utilizes an intuitive application which relies on a developed algorithm to quickly match pharmacy professionals with pharmacy operators with unfilled shifts. ShiftPosts’ rapid matching process, in addition to a fixed fee pricing structure and highly rated customer service experience, delivers great advantages over traditional staffing services. ShiftPosts has earned the trust of thousands of pharmacists and pharmacy operators across Canada. To learn more, please visit https://shiftposts.com/.

About the Canadian Pharmacists Association

The Canadian Pharmacists Association (CPhA) is the uniting national voice of pharmacy and the pharmacist profession in Canada. As pharmacists undertake an enhanced role in the delivery of health care services, CPhA ensures that the profession is recognized as a national leader in health care, influencing the policies, programs, budgets and initiatives affecting the profession and the health of Canadians. More information is available at www.pharmaicsts.ca