VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
Interim status at November 2, 2021 (and information at October 31, 2021)
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Declaration date: November 4, 2021
Interim status at November 2, 2021
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
105,086,163
including:
|127,763,819
|
Double voting rights granted on 10,000 ordinary shares
Capital increase without preferential subscription rights (5,175,000 new ordinary shares issued)
|
November 1, 2021
November 2, 20211
|127,639,497
Information at October 31, 2021
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|99,911,163
including:
|122,578,819
|Transfer of 3,300 shares with double voting rights
Cancellation of 4,025 ordinary shares held as treasury shares
Transfer of 6,333 shares with double voting rights into bearer form
Transfer of 150 ordinary shares into bearer form
October 1, 2021
October 4, 2021
Between October 4 and October 6, 2021
October 23, 2021
|122,454,497
1 Management Board decisions of October 28 and October 30, 2021, Settlement and delivery of shares on November 2, 2021.
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, the transfer into double voting rights of part of the ordinary shares took place as from May 28, 2015.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
