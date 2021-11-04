VALNEVA: Declaration of shares and voting rights - Interim status at November 2, 2021 (and information at October 31, 2021)

| Source: VALNEVA VALNEVA

Nantes, FRANCE

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

Interim status at November 2, 2021 (and information at October 31, 2021)
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: November 4, 2021

Interim status at November 2, 2021

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the changeDate on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

105,086,163

 

    including:
  • 105,065,649 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each; and
  • 20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each
127,763,819 

Double voting rights granted on 10,000 ordinary shares

 

Capital increase without preferential subscription rights (5,175,000 new ordinary shares issued)

 

 		 

 

November 1, 2021   




 November 2, 20211


127,639,497

Information at October 31, 2021

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the changeDate on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
99,911,163

 

    including:
  • 99,890,649 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each ; and
  • 20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each
122,578,819Transfer of 3,300 shares with double voting rights

 

Cancellation of 4,025 ordinary shares held as treasury shares

 

Transfer of 6,333 shares with double voting rights into bearer form

 

Transfer of 150 ordinary shares into bearer form


October 1, 2021  

 

October 4, 2021 

 

Between October 4 and October 6, 2021 

 

October 23, 2021


122,454,497


1 Management Board decisions of October 28 and October 30, 2021, Settlement and delivery of shares on November 2, 2021.

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, the transfer into double voting rights of part of the ordinary shares took place as from May 28, 2015.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment


Attachments

2021_11_04 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS_Nov 2 EN_GN