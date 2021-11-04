VALNEVA: Declaration of shares and voting rights - Interim status at November 2, 2021 (and information at October 31, 2021)

French English

Declaration of shares and voting rights

Interim status at November 2, 2021 (and information at October 31, 2021)

Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: November 4, 2021

Interim status at November 2, 2021

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**



105,086,163







including: 105,065,649 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each; and

20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each 127,763,819



Double voting rights granted on 10,000 ordinary shares







Capital increase without preferential subscription rights (5,175,000 new ordinary shares issued)















November 1, 2021









November 2, 20211





127,639,497

Information at October 31, 2021

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights** 99,911,163







including: 99,890,649 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each ; and

20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each 122,578,819 Transfer of 3,300 shares with double voting rights







Cancellation of 4,025 ordinary shares held as treasury shares







Transfer of 6,333 shares with double voting rights into bearer form







Transfer of 150 ordinary shares into bearer form





October 1, 2021







October 4, 2021







Between October 4 and October 6, 2021







October 23, 2021





122,454,497





1 Management Board decisions of October 28 and October 30, 2021, Settlement and delivery of shares on November 2, 2021.

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, the transfer into double voting rights of part of the ordinary shares took place as from May 28, 2015.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

