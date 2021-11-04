Beter Bed Holding proposes to reappoint John Kruijssen as CEO

Today, Beter Bed Holding N.V. (BBH) – The Netherlands' largest sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B – has published the notice and agenda for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on Thursday, 16 December 2021. At the EGM, the Supervisory Board proposes the reappointment of CEO John Kruijssen as member of the Management Board for an additional four year term ending at the AGM in 2026.

Due to the continued presence of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in the Netherlands, and on the basis of the Temporary Law COVID-19 Justice and Safety, shareholders can only virtually attend the EGM through a live webcast. Shareholders can exercise their voting rights by way of an electronic proxy with voting instructions. The latest information on the EGM, such as the agenda including explanatory notes and the notice for the EGM, is available on the company’s website www.beterbedholding.com .

About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.



Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus and the new subscription brand Leazzzy. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 3 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores and a fast-growing online presence, our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees served nearly 200,000 customers in 2020, generating over

€ 200 million in revenue.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary ‘Beter Slapen ID’ tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night’s sleep. BBH is proud that

M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.

For more information

Press enquiries: Uneke Dekkers / CFF Communications

T +31 (0)20 575 4010 or M +31 (0)6 50261626

E uneke.dekkers@cffcommunications.nl





Please click on the link below for the PDF of the press release. Press photos can be downloaded here .

Attachment