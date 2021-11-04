West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority Wins Award for “Dining on the Spot”

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Florida Redevelopment Association (FRA) has recognized the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) for its unique approach to outdoor dining amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Dining on the Spot”, a program launched by the DDA to help downtown restaurants to continue generating revenues while providing a safe environment to serve patrons outdoors, was named winner of the 2021 ‘Out of the Box' Award by the FRA at its annual awards ceremony.

While the concept of outdoor seating was already prominent in downtown West Palm Beach, the Dining on the Spot project was created when health and safety protocols limited indoor dining. It extended the seating availability and transformed alleyways, sidewalks, and parking lots into seating areas for West Palm Beach residents to enjoy their favorite downtown spots. For participating restaurants, the program also provided funding for equipment rental and marketing kits.

The program was created and led by DDA Manager of Urban Placemaking Sherryl Muriente, who accepted the award at the FRA’s Annual Conference in Tampa.

Even as concerns surrounding indoor dining ease, the success of the program is still alive in Downtown West Palm Beach, as various business continues to utilize the space and funding that Dining on the Spot provides.

About the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority

The West Palm Beach DDA is an independent taxing district created in 1967 by a special act of the Florida Legislature. Its mission is to promote and enhance a safe, vibrant Downtown for our residents, businesses and visitors through the strategic development of economic, social and cultural opportunities.

