Grocer & Drone Delivery Company Announce Partnership





Deuce Drone and Greer’s Markets Announce Drone Delivery Technology Development Partnership in Gulf Coast Region

MOBILE, AL, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Deuce Drone Inc., a developer of last mile package delivery services by drone, announced today that it has entered a technology development partnership with Greer’s Markets for autonomous drone delivery service.

Greer’s Markets is a 5th generation family-owned business based in Mobile, AL with twenty-nine supermarkets in Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida and four Greer's Ace Hardware Express locations in Mobile, Bay Minette, AL and Quitman, MS.

Deuce Drone will begin flights this month between Greer’s St. Louis Street Market and the Innovation Portal for the purpose of finalizing their autonomous flight and package handling systems. Deuce Drone will operate drones in the less than 55-pound category that carry a payload of up to 10 pounds.

“We are excited to partner with Greer’s Markets. Our engagement presents an excellent opportunity to apply our technology in an urban setting,” said Bill Haub, Senior Director of Deuce Drone. “Our previous demonstration flights have proven that we are able to overcome many difficult challenges facing drone delivery. This development partnership is a great next step in Deuce Drone’s growth by providing the possibility of seamlessly transitioning to delivery service in downtown Mobile.”

“We are already invested in curbside pickup and delivery and look forward to offering an additional delivery option with Deuce Drone. We continue to focus on technological advancements that make shopping Greer’s in store and online advantageous to all consumers,” said Lucy Greer, Corporate Spokesperson of Greer’s Markets.

All flights and operations will be conducted in accordance with the Federal Aviation Administration Part 107 rules and strictly adhere to privacy and confidentiality requirements.

About Deuce Drone:

Deuce Drone is developing technology and services to provide last mile delivery for “brick and mortar” retailers by enabling drone shipment from existing stores. Leveraging clients’ current infrastructure, we design, build, and operate drone delivery systems, transforming retail stores into customer fulfillment centers. Deuce Drone provides a cost-effective, technology-driven solution for same-day delivery that allows retailers to compete with major e-commerce players.

DEUCE DRONE

www.deucedrone.com

Bill Haub

bill@deucedrone.com