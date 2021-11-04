National Minority Supplier Development Council Presents Awards for Outstanding Achievements to Corporate Members, Certified Minority Enterprises, and Affiliate Councils During Its Annual Conference

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 25-28, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) held its annual Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange. Building on last year’s all-virtual format, more unique opportunities for deep engagement and interactivity among attendees, exhibitors, and keynote speakers were offered. Conference attendees experienced an enhanced digital expo floor with real-time analytics, interactive chats, technology demos, daily morning fitness activities, and special musical and dance performances throughout the week.



Notable speakers included leadership from all minority chambers of commerce in addition to: Isabella Guzman, 27th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration Secretary; Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation; Robert F. Smith, Chairman Vista Equity Partners, LLC; and Emily Chang, Author and Bloomberg TV Anchor and Executive Producer.



Jose Turkienicz, NMSDC Chairman of the Board and UPS Chief Procurement, Real Estate and Global Business & Customer Services Officer said this year’s conference was “full of exciting ideas, bold conversations, and new relationships that are all marked by our vision to enable MBEs for profitable growth.”



The conference closed with NMSDC’s prestigious Awards Gala, which celebrates the outstanding achievements of member corporations and minority business enterprises (MBEs), as well as the most prominent individuals and companies in the field of minority business development.



Ying McGuire, CEO and President of NMSDC, said of this year’s award winners, “We celebrate these accomplishments, not to rest upon our laurels, but to look upon them as inspiration of the even greater progress and impact we will make as we move forward into our organization’s 50th anniversary next year. It’s my greatest pride to share the accomplishments of each awardee and my greatest hope to envision what is to come for MBE’s nationwide as a result of the work we are doing right now.”





The awardees for this year are:



President’s Legacy Award

Clifford A. Bailey, President & CEO, TechSoft Systems, Inc.

Terri Quinton, Chief Executive Officer, Q2 Marketing Group



Harriet R. Michel Chairman’s Award

Ralph G. Moore, CPA, President, RGMA & Associates

Robert J Halter, C.P.M., Executive Director, Purchasing Services and Supplier Diversity



Supplier of the Year

Class I: Under $1 million in revenue - Jim Roberts Enterprises, President & CEO, Jim Roberts Enterprises



Class II: $1 to $10 million in revenue - Francis Kamgang, CEO, DSI Telecom, Inc. dba F2G Solutions



Class III: $10 to $50 million in revenue - Thomas Crowther, LEED AP, CEO/Managing Partner, The Crowther Group, LLC



Class IV: Over $50 million in revenue - Louis E. James, President & CEO, SEEL, LLC



Corporation of the Year

Class I: Gross Annual Revenues Less Than $10 Billion – Fifth Third Bank



Class II: Gross Annual Revenue Between $11 Billion and $50 Billion – DTE Energy



Class III: Gross Annual Revenues Between $51 Billion and $100 Billion – IBM



Class IV: Gross Annual Revenues Between $101 Billion and $150 Billion – Ford Motor Company



Class V: Gross Annual Revenues Greater Than $150 Billion – Apple



Council of the Year

Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council - Cecil Plummer, President & CEO



Next year’s conference is one of deep significance, as NMSDC will celebrate its 50th anniversary. The conference will be held using a hybrid model of in person and streaming in New Orleans, Louisiana October 31 - November 3, 2022.



About NMSDC | nmsdc.org

The National Minority Supplier Development Council Inc ® (NMSDC®) is one of the country’s leading membership organizations advancing Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American suppliers in a globalized supply chain by matching its close to 15,000 certified minority-owned businesses to 1500 members who wish to purchase their products, services, and solutions. Its