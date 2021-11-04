ShopSavvy Fall 2021 Update for Android: Introducing Multi Retailer Price History Charts

Dallas, Texas, United States, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolith Technologies is proud to announce ShopSavvy’s Fall 2021 release is here with advanced price history charts with individual price history on a retailer by retailer basis for Android. This is the first time multi retailer price history has been available to shoppers in a consumer mobile application.



“During the holiday period our community gets bombarded by sales, this feature will tell them if a deal is good or not relative to prior sales at that retailer? This feature allows you to see prices over time for now multiple retailers induvially” said John S. Boyd CEO of Monolith Technologies. “ShopSavvy will now show you how good a deal today is relative to past sales at individual retailers, so shoppers don’t have to fly blind every time a new deal pops up. This will allow shoppers to see which retailers tend to offer the best price for their favorite products over time.” Now when comparing prices with ShopSavvy, you’ll be able to select price history and sale trends at your favorite retailers individually.

“This is the first time multi retailer price history has been available in a consumer app. And another step in our mission towards empowering shoppers with all the info they need to make an informed purchase” Said Jake Marsh, Head of Development. “While some of our friends in the industry track the price at a single retailer, ShopSavvy's Price History Charts build upon our almost 12 years of price comparison experience to track prices across all 65,000+ of the retailers we already support in ShopSavvy”.

The new Price History Charts also support all the same great features that ShopSavvy's price comparison does. This means in addition to those 65,000 retailers, they also track prices from hundreds of thousands of third-party sellers, marketplaces, used items, and can be configured to show/hide each as desired by each user.

ShopSavvy for Android also includes a new browser based shopping mode to allow users to search retailers via a completely new browser based interface with a shopping assistant informational overlay for our strong cohort of deal hunters. In addition, this release includes various UI improvements including advanced sorting options for deals and compatibility with “Material You” by Google.

Android users can download ShopSavvy on Google Play at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.biggu.shopsavvy&hl=en.

iPhone users can download the mobile app through the iTunes App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/shopsavvy-barcode-scanner/id338828953

ShopSavvy for Desktop Chrome can be downloaded at:

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/shopsavvy/megchchilhekbbnfcklodmndefbhkbco?hl=en-US

About ShopSavvy

ShopSavvy is the leading product search engine with more than 40 million downloads and millions of monthly active users during the holiday season. ShopSavvy empowers smartphone users to quickly and seamlessly locate, research and buy products at the point of sale. ShopSavvy aggregates product data, deals, retailers ratings and reviews from retailers, partners and its own users to provide the most comprehensive source of information and advice for mobile shoppers anywhere. For advertisers, ShopSavvy delivers hyper-relevant deals, promotions, warranty offers and other UPC/GPS-targeted content to consumers. For more information, visit http://shopsavvy.com.

About Monolith Technologies

Monolith Technologies, Inc was formed by the former co-founders and early employees of ShopSavvy. Monolith builds and own apps that power mobile commerce for the billions of shoppers coming online every year. These mobile technologists believe technology should be used to encourage competition and allow a fair playing field for small and local retailers as well as the big online ones.

Screenshots

Screenshots of the ShopSavvy app can be downloaded at https://shopsavvy.link/screenshots

﻿Press Kit﻿

Press Kit including Videos and B-Roll for the ShopSavvy app can be downloaded at https://shopsavvy.link/presskit

