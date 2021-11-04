Societe Generale: Third amendment to the 2021 Universal registration document

French English

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Paris, 4th November 2021

Availability of the third amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document

Societe Generale informs the public that the third amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed on 17th March 2021 under number D-21-0138, has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 4th November 2021 under number D-21-0138-A03.

This document is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the “Regulated information” section of the Company’s website (http://www.societegenerale.com/en/measuring-our-performance/information-and-publications/regulated_information) and on the AMF’s website.





******************************

Contacts Presse

Jean-Baptiste Froville_01 58 98 68 00_jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth, aiming to be the trusted partner for its clients, committed to the positive transformations of society and the economy.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 133,000 members of staff in 61 countries and supports on a daily basis 30 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

French Retail Banking , which encompasses the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

, which encompasses the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation; International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates , with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets; Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.





Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Euronext Vigeo (World, Europe and Eurozone), four of the STOXX ESG Leaders indices, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index.

For more information, you can follow us on twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com

Attachment