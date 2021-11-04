J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Period Final Announcement Ebusco Holding N.V.

The issuer of this notice is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ebusco Holding N.V.

Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

J.P. Morgan AG (contact: Paul Mihailovitch - tel.: +49 69 71240) hereby gives notice that it as Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below:

Securities:

Issuer: Ebusco Holding N.V. (Dutch Chamber of Commerce number 75407922) Securities: Ordinary shares, with a nominal value of €0.01 each, in the capital of the Issuer ("Shares") ISIN: ISIN NL0015000CZ2 Offer size: 13,043,479 Shares (excluding over-allotment option) Offer price: EUR 23.00 per Share Stabilisation Manager: J.P. Morgan AG Existence and maximum size of

over-allotment option: 1,304,348 Shares Stabilisation market place: Euronext Amsterdam

For each of the dates during which stabilisation purchases were carried out, the aggregate quantity and price range was as follows:

Date Aggregate quantity of Shares Lowest price

(€) Highest price

(€) Stabilisation market place 22-Oct-2021 128,453 23.000 23.000 Euronext Amsterdam 26-Oct-2021 25,000 23.000 23.000 Euronext Amsterdam 27-Oct-2021 153,994 22.600 23.000 Euronext Amsterdam

No further stabilisation transactions have been carried out after 27 October 2021. The stabilisation period commenced on 22 October 2021 and ended on 3 November 2021. No further stabilisation transactions will be carried out.

Important Notice

