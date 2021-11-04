Doctor Franklin Perkins School and RFK Children's Action Corps Merge

LANCASTER, Mass., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Doctor Franklin Perkins School (Perkins) and Robert F. Kennedy Children's Action Corps (RFK Children's Action Corps) have finalized their plans to merge programs, personnel, and facilities into one organization. Together, the two human services agencies will move forward with a new name, RFK Community Alliance. They made the announcement at their joint Annual Meeting held on November 3, 2021.

The new name carries forward the work and life of Robert F. Kennedy, a legacy defined by his commitment to serving people who are vulnerable. The new logo modernizes Perkins' longtime blossom flower logo. Together, the new branding represents a refresh and exciting future growing together.

At a time when human service organizations are seeing an unprecedented need in the communities they serve, RFK Community Alliance aims to provide high-quality care and support to people and families facing complicated challenges. They help each person they work with to be connected, capable, and healthy. They do so across eight core service areas: Adoption, Adult Services, Behavioral Health, Community Services, Early Education and Care, Education, Youth Justice Transformation, and Youth Residential Care. The organization serves thousands of children, youths, and adults through services in Massachusetts and many more across the country through training and technical assistance.

"The impact of these organizations is already substantial," said Michael W. Ames, President and CEO. "The merger makes us both stronger. With more reach and resources now available, we have the opportunity to better serve the people in our care and the staff we employ. We are better together, especially in the face of rapid and often unpredictable change. We are excited to see what the future holds for RFK Community Alliance."

About Doctor Franklin Perkins School and RFK Children's Action Corps

Doctor Franklin Perkins School is a 125-year-old multi-service organization providing day and residential education for youth with developmental, learning, behavioral, and other challenges, day and residential programming for adults with intellectual and developmental challenges, as well as mental health and other services for children, youth, and families. RFK Children's Action Corps is a leader in child welfare and juvenile justice, providing both residential and community-based programs for youth and families from across the Commonwealth. They also provide training and technical assistance nationally and internationally.

