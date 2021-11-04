Giga-tronics to Announce Second Quarter Results and a Conference call on November 9, 2021

DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB:GIGA) will release results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 25, 2021 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 after the close of trading on the OTCQB Market.



Also, on November 9, 2021, Giga-tronics will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss results and to provide an update on Company operations.

To participate in the call, dial: (888) 517-2513 or (847) 619-6533 and enter PIN Code 9015656#. It is recommended that you call in five to ten minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will be available later on the Giga-tronics website under “Investor Relations”. This conference call will reflect management’s views as of November 9, 2021 only.

Giga-tronics produces electronic warfare test solutions used in the defense industry and RADAR filters used in fighter aircraft.

Headquartered in Dublin, California, Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Market under the symbol “GIGA”.

Source: Giga-tronics Incorporated