XORTX Therapeutics Clarifies Halt of Trading in Canada and Timing for Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (TSXV: XRTX | NASDAQ: XRTX), a pharmaceutical therapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, wishes to clarify that the Company’s common shares were halted on both the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) to finalize the de-listing procedures required on the CSE. The common shares will be de-listed from the CSE at close of market today and the common shares will re-commence trading tomorrow, Friday, November 5, on the TSXV under the trading symbol XRTX.

Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSXV listing, as there will be no change in the CUSIP for the common shares.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company with two clinically advanced products in development – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), XRx-101 for acute kidney injury associated with Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection and XRx-225 is a pre-clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy (T2DN). XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to decrease or inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX Therapeutics, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future health of patients. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com.

