Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas Hosts Board Training Webinar

Dallas, TX, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas announces two upcoming legal board seminars for clients in the North Richland Hills and Dallas areas on November 11 and November 15, 2021.

Principal Management Group of North Texas is committed to providing the resources, skills, and training that board members need to lead their communities successfully. As part of that dedication, the branch is offering two complimentary board seminars led by Leah Burton of Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Law Firm, a local leading community association, corporate litigation, and real estate law firm. Ms. Burton will provide updates on the legislative changes for 2021 that will impact home, condominium, and property owners’ associations. The event will also feature a light dinner and Q&A session.

Details for the two events are as follows:

North Richland Hills Event: Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. Event to be held at 9003 Airport Freeway, North Richland Hills, TX, 76180.

Dallas Event: Monday, November 15, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Event to be held at 5401 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, TX, 75205.

“Hosting successful board education events led by industry experts is a key focus of our team,” stated Mark Southall, AMS®, PCAM®, CPM®, Principal Management Group of North Texas president. “Legislation affecting homeowners’ association and condominium boards changes often, and we believe it is our responsibility as a leading management company to educate our clients on those changes and their impact on community operations.”

RSVP to Maria Rust at maria.rust@associa.us for the North Richland Hills event.

RSVP to Donna Walker at donna.walker@associa.us for the Dallas event.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

