HashiCorp Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp®, a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) relating to a proposed Initial Public Offering of its Class A common stock. HashiCorp intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), under the ticker symbol “HCP.”



The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Cowen, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance, Oppenheimer & Co., Stifel, William Blair, Blaylock Van, LLC and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com or by telephone at (866) 803-9204.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

