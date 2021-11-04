Proactive news headlines including Co-Diagnostics, Belmont Resources, CleanSpark, Emmaus Life Sciences, Tribe Property Technologies and Highgold Mining

New York , Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Belmont Resources inks agreements with Marquee Resources on Lone Star Copper-Gold and Kibby Lithium properties click here
- BioSig Technologies expands its PURE EP installation base in Texas click here
- Logiq announces partnership with Indonesian bank BPRS to provide micro-finance services and digital payment solutions click here
- CleanSpark closed October with 720 Bitcoins click here
- Endexx secures purchase order with major retail chain for placement of its Blesswell product line click here
- Co-Diagnostics says its Logix Smart COVID-19 test has been approved for sale in the UK click here
- Golden Minerals sees record 3Q revenue of $8.5M in its first-ever profitable quarter from mining operations click here
- TomaGold says gyroscopic survey at Obalski project will inform drilling earmarked to begin in mid-November click here
- GreenBank says portfolio company CodiKoat awarded innovation grant of about C$1.5M click here
- Bloom Health announces company rebranding as strategy to deliver aligned solutions on one platform click here
- Tribe Property Technologies shares begin trading on the OTCQB in the US click here
- Magna Mining reports strong assay results from drilling at its flagship Shakespeare nickel-copper-PGM operation in Sudbury click here
- NEO Battery Materials accomplishes anode production capacity upscaling project click here
- Emmaus Life Sciences signs agreement with Asembia to expand support services and access to prescription medicine for sickle cell disease click here
- Ketamine One announces partnership with iHealthOX for telehealth, virtual health services click here
- Adcore obtains new contracts for aggregated estimated annual ad-budget of C$4M click here
- Organic Garage appoints food industry veteran Yosi Heber to Future of Cheese’s advisory board click here
- BetterLife obtains TD-0148A pharmacology data confirming its activity in receptors implicated in depression and neuropathic pain click here
- GameSquare Esports subsidiary GCN announces next edition of The Collegiate Esports International click here
- Harbor Custom Development authorizes repurchase of up to $5M worth of shares click here
- Nomad Royalty Company boosts profits in 3Q, posts revenue of US$6.1M click here
- Northstar Gold reports encouraging finds from latest drilling at Miller gold project click here
- Orgenesis reports 425% surge in 3Q revenue as POCare platform gains scale click here
- Zoglo’s Incredible Food announces its shares now trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange click here
- QC Copper and Gold publishes report for Opemiska initial resource, which showed 1.17 billion pounds of contained copper and 816,000 ounces of gold in the M&I category click here
- Highgold Mining kicks off Phase One drilling at its Munro-Croesus project in Ontario click here
- HempFusion launches ingestible and topical CBD products into another Top 15 US supermarket chain click here
- Greenlane Holdings announces preliminary 3Q results reflecting initial impact of successful merger with KushCo Holdings click here
- Informational Services Corporation reports improved 3Q, driven by registry operations and services segment click here
- Plurilock's Aurora Systems receives US$195,000 purchase order from US Department of the Interior click here
- Idaho Champion reports results from first two drill holes in its 2021 exploration drilling program at Champagne gold project click here
- Great Panther Mining eyeing full potential of its Tucano mine as it reports 3Q results click here
- Mirasol Resources introduces its 100%-owned Sobek Copper project in Chile click here
- Power REIT announces amendment of lease to fund phase 2 of greenhouse improvements at property in Michigan click here
