Dickey’s Partners with Ghost Kitchen Brands to Launch in over 100 Locations

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is bringing its Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ to select locations across North America and Canada through a partnership with Ghost Kitchen Brands.

Dickeys announced today that the Texas-style barbecue brand is teaming up with Toronto based Ghost Kitchen Brands to serve its iconic meats and southern sides through the satellite pickup and delivery service.

Dickey’s joins a stacked lineup of other brands such as Cinnabon, Quizno’s, Nathan’s Famous, Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken and more that are now available to order at the first U.S. Ghost Kitchen counter in a Walmart store in New York state. Dickey’s will soon be serving in two U.S. locations in November and over 100 locations in the U.S. and existing locations in Canada.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Ghost Kitchen Brands and expand our availability to our fans,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Dickey’s is committed to constantly evolving with consumer trends, and Ghost Kitchen Brands’ innovative model provides another opportunity for us to stay ahead of the curve. We look forward to being on this journey with Ghost Kitchen Brands as it grows across the U.S. and Canada”.

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit offerings are a delicious addition to our line-up of menu items,” says George Kottas, founder and CEO of Ghost Kitchen Brands. “We’re excited to incorporate Dickey’s smoked meats and wholesome sides into our concepts, on their own or mix and matched with our other brands and available in one order out of our Ghost Kitchen.”

Ghost Kitchen freshly prepares well-known comforting food brands in one kitchen and location, optimizing it for online delivery and pick up. The virtual food courts are nearly contactless where the customer can order on the website. QR code, third party delivery or the kiosk inside the store.

The rapidly growing concept’s expansion plans include opening more locations in Canada with additional U.S. locations including Texas, California, Illinois, Georgia over the coming months and in 2022.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.



Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s has over 550 locations across the United States and six other countries and is on track to have over 600 locations by the end of 2021.

In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

