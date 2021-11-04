North Texas Food Bank’s 8th Annual Peanut Butter Drive Surpasses Goal

Dallas, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced the results of its 8th Annual Peanut Butter Drive that took place throughout September as part of Hunger Action Month. The 2021 campaign collected a record-breaking 347,979 pounds, exceeding its goal of 300,000 pounds, and marking an increase from the 287,000 pounds raised in the 2020 campaign.

The initiative brings together cities, neighborhoods, corporations and organizations to collect jars of peanut butter that can then be distributed through NTFB’s Food 4 Kids backpack program and its feeding network of more than 200 Partner Agencies. Peanut butter is a healthy, inexpensive and shelf-stable item that makes it an important component of nutritional charitable food assistance.

The Peanut Butter Drive started in 2014 when the City of Plano mayor at the time, Harry LaRosiliere, wanted a way to raise awareness of the issue of childhood hunger in his city. He immediately connected with the North Texas Food Bank and its Partner Agencies to find ways to feed these children and their families. That first year, the effort collected over 4,500 pounds of peanut butter. In 2019, the drive expanded to include all of Collin County and raised 190,000 pounds under the leadership of the county’s mayors and community leaders.

In 2020, amidst the COVID pandemic, the campaign went virtual – raising funds instead of physical jars of peanut butter. This year’s campaign expanded beyond Collin County and brought back physical drop-off locations while maintaining the virtual fundraising drive options. Attendees at the State Fair of Texas this year also had an opportunity to participate by bringing two jars of peanut butter on opening day for discounted admission. More than 14,400 pounds were collected on this day.

The peanut butter raised in this campaign is a significant contribution toward NTFB’s food goal of its Nourish North Texas fundraising campaign, which includes raising $300M in donated food products by the end of June 2023. Last year, NTFB had to purchase 6X more food compared to pre-pandemic levels and offsetting this cost is critical.

“This drive is more than just about donating peanut butter. It’s about making sure that no children in our 10,000 square mile service area goes hungry,” said President and CEO Trisha Cunningham. “The success of this year’s campaign demonstrates the power of collective giving and advances the North Texas Food Bank’s plan to provide food for today and hope for tomorrow for our neighbors experiencing hunger. We are grateful to all the mayors and committee members who support this campaign and inspire participation with drafting proclamations, hosting drives and spreading the word in their communities.”

The following recipients were recognized at the Peanut Butter Drive Reveal Virtual Ceremony for collecting the most pounds in their categories:

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of more than 200 Partner Agencies across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries. In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 125 million nutritious meals, a 28% percent increase over the prior year. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the root causes of food insecurity. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.