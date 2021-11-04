Toll Brothers at The Canyons Now Open for Sales in Castle Pines

CASTLE PINES, Colo., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that it has opened for sales at its new Toll Brothers at The Canyons community in prestigious Castle Pines. Home buyers are encouraged to view this exclusive collection of luxury estate homes set in a picturesque location with unparalleled amenities.

Toll Brothers at The Canyons is situated within The Canyons master-planned, resort-style community. Outdoor living is featured prominently at The Canyons with 15 miles of paved and dirt trails for walking, running, and biking within the community. Exclusive amenities also include The Retreat, a coffee shop and wine bar with a fire pit; the Canyon House, a state-of-the-art fitness facility; The Pool House, home to the resort-style pool and spa; and The Green, an outdoor performance venue.

Toll Brothers at The Canyons will offer six estate home designs ranging from 2,974 to more than 4,100 square feet and featuring a variety of floor plan options for single and two-story living, main floor primary bedroom suites, and multi-generational living suites. Homes will have up to seven bedrooms, up to five bathrooms, and up to four-car garages with prices from the low $900,000s. Buyers can also choose from an array of personalization options for fixtures, finishes, and more at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.

“Residents will love this community because of its convenient location between Castle Rock and Lone Tree for world-class shopping and dining as well as the nearby recreation opportunities,” said Mark Bailey, Group President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “Plus, our luxury home designs at The Canyons offer unrivaled choices in features and options to help buyers create a home that fits them and their lifestyle to perfection.”

Toll Brothers at The Canyons is located east of I-25, just 15 minutes to the Denver Tech Center and 35 minutes to Denver International Airport. School-aged children may attend the highly-rated Douglas County Schools. Recreation opportunities include nearby Daniels Regional Park, Castlewood Canyon and Chatfield State Parks as well as several private and semi-private golf courses in the area, including the Country Club at Castle Pines.

For more information or to get on the VIP list to receive information on home site availability and home designs, visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado or call 877-431-2870.

