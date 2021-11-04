NFT: Kohei Nawa's Public Art 'White Deer (Oshika)' Original Data Converted to NFT and Aiming to Donate the Public Art to Ishinomaki City (Damaged by the Great Earthquake)

TOKYO, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRiCERA Inc, (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Tai Iguchi), a global art marketplace, is pleased to announce the release of the NFT of "White Deer (Oshika)" by Kohei Nawa, one of the most famous sculptors in Japan.

"White Deer (Oshika)" is a sculptural work that reinterprets the "divine deer" depicted in ancient Japanese mythology using modern technology. It was unveiled at the Reborn-Art Festival 2017, held in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, and installed in the Oginohama area of the Oshika Peninsula, where pain still lingers after the tragedy of a tsunami in 2011.

White Deer (Oshika), a messenger from nature, appears in the human village with questions for human society and waits for the coming of spring with its horns that have grown long.

This release aims to permanently install the "White Deer (Oshika)" in Oginohama, which is scheduled to be exhibited for a limited time until 2027 in consultation with Ishinomaki City. A part of the proceeds will be donated to the Reborn-Art Festival Executive Committee to fund the maintenance of the sculptural work.

Comment by Kohei Nawa

"This project is a question of what public art is and what the meaning of social sculpture is for us in this new era. When an art festival or art space is created, the artists try their best under various pressures and a limited budget. When I thought about how to maintain and manage these miraculous works, which can only be created at the right moment, and how to pass them on to the next generation, I began to see the social significance and role of NFT."

Sales method: available at https://white-deer.tricera.net/.

Contents: NFT "White Deer"

1. 3D Data (.obj) *

- The original version of White Deer in .obj format

*.obj is one of the 3D data formats. Preview needs 3D software such as Blender.

2. Concept Movie (.mp4)

- CG movie based on 3D data

3. Documentary (.mp4)

- Video of Oginohama, Ishinomaki City, where White Deer (Oshika) is displayed

Date of Sale: JST 11/12 22:00-11/19 22:00 （UTC 11/12 13:00-11/19 13:00)

KOHEI NAWA

Kohei Nawa is a Japanese sculptor exploring digital culture and contemporary spirituality. He is best known for his PixCell series. His works can be found in the collections of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Tokyo, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and the National Gallery Victoria in Melbourne, among others.

THE REBORN-ART FESTIVAL

The Reborn-Art Festival started in 2017 in the area affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake, with the keyword "Reborn-Art = the art of human living". This year's event will be held to mark the 10th remembrance of the disaster. This project will aim for further reconstruction of Ishinomaki City.

TRiCERA, Inc.

CEO: Tai Iguchi

Head office: Tokyo, Japan

TRiCERA ART Website: https://www.tricera.net/

White Deer NFT: https://white-deer.tricera.net/

For Inquiry : info@tricera.co.jp

