Apollo Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Net investment income per share for the quarter was $0.33 compared to $0.39 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021





Net asset value per share as of the end of the quarter was $16.07 compared to $16.02 as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 0.3% driven primarily by a net appreciation on the corporate lending portfolio (1)



New investment commitments made during the quarter totaled $222 million (2)

Gross fundings during the quarter totaled $290 million (3) consisting of $211 million of term loans and $79 million of revolvers

Gross exits during the quarter totaled $176 million primarily consisting of $10 million of term loan sales, $97 million of term loan repayments, and $69 million of gross revolver paydowns

Net fundings during the quarter totaled $114 million primarily consisting of $104 million of net term loan fundings and $10 million of net revolver fundings

Net leverage (4) as of September 30, 2021 was 1.51x, up from 1.39x as of June 30, 2021

Average net leverage (5) for the September quarter was 1.46x

$454 million of immediately available liquidity and $228 million of additional capacity under the Facility as of September 30, 2021 (6)

Repurchased 450,953 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $13.09, inclusive of commissions, for an aggregate cost of $5.9 million during the quarter

Declared a distribution of $0.31 per share and a supplemental distribution of $0.05 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) or the “Company,” or “Apollo Investment,” today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company’s net investment income was $0.33 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $0.39 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company’s net asset value (“NAV”) was $16.07 per share as of September 30, 2021, compared to $16.02 as of June 30, 2021.

On November 4, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a distribution of $0.31 per share payable on January 6, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 20, 2021. On November 4, 2021, the Company’s Board also declared a supplemental distribution of $0.05 per share payable on January 6, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 20, 2021.

Mr. Howard Widra, Apollo Investment’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We continue to successfully execute our strategy of deploying capital into first lien floating rate corporate loans while reducing our exposure to non-core and junior capital positions. Our corporate lending portfolio continues to perform well as evidenced by strong and improving credit metrics.” Mr. Widra continued, “We remain focused on increasing AINV's earnings and we believe the combination of upside in our existing portfolio with the redeployment of non and under-earning positions provides a clear path to generating a higher level of earnings.”

(1) Based on corporate lending portfolio. Corporate lending portfolio includes leveraged lending, life sciences, asset based and lender finance. Excludes Merx Aviation Finance, LLC ("Merx") and non-core and legacy assets. (2) Commitments made for the corporate lending portfolio. (3) Gross fundings includes $0.7 million of equity. (4) The Company’s net leverage ratio is defined as debt outstanding plus payable for investments purchased, less receivable for investments sold, less cash and cash equivalents, less foreign currencies, divided by net assets. (5) The Company’s average net leverage ratio is based on the daily average debt outstanding for the quarter. (6) As of September 30, 2021, aggregate lender commitments under the Senior Secured Facility (the “Facility”) totaled $1.81 billion and there were $1.13 billion of outstanding borrowings under the Facility and $0.2 million of letters of credit issued under the Facility. Accordingly, there was $682 million of unused capacity under the Facility as of September 30, 2021, which is subject to compliance with a borrowing base that applies different advance rates to different types of assets in the Company’s portfolio. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had immediate access to $454 million under the Facility based on the Company’s borrowing base and $228 million of additional capacity.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



($ in billions, except per share data) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Total assets $ 2.69 $ 2.59 $ 2.54 $ 2.58 $ 2.65 Investment portfolio (fair value) $ 2.61 $ 2.49 $ 2.45 $ 2.48 $ 2.59 Debt outstanding $ 1.60 $ 1.49 $ 1.47 $ 1.51 $ 1.60 Net assets $ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ 1.02 $ 1.01 Net asset value per share $ 16.07 $ 16.02 $ 15.88 $ 15.59 $ 15.44 Debt-to-equity ratio 1.54 x 1.43 x 1.41 x 1.49 x 1.59 x Net leverage ratio (1) 1.51 x 1.39 x 1.36 x 1.43 x 1.56 x





(1) The Company’s net leverage ratio is defined as debt outstanding plus payable for investments purchased, less receivable for investments sold, less cash and cash equivalents, less foreign currencies, divided by net assets.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY



Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, (in millions)* 2021 2020 2021 2020 Investments made in portfolio companies $ 290.1 $ 105.9 $ 585.3 $ 243.8 Investments sold (10.7 ) (14.2 ) (10.7 ) (83.3 ) Net activity before repaid investments 279.4 91.7 574.6 160.5 Investments repaid (165.6 ) (194.8 ) (431.7 ) (358.6 ) Net investment activity $ 113.8 $ (103.1 ) $ 142.9 $ (198.1 ) Portfolio companies at beginning of period 140 149 135 152 Number of new portfolio companies 9 2 20 3 Number of exited portfolio companies (5 ) (4 ) (11 ) (8 ) Portfolio companies at end of period 144 147 144 147 Number of investments made in existing portfolio companies 48 29 59 49





OPERATING RESULTS



Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, (in millions)* 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net investment income $ 21.2 $ 27.9 $ 46.6 $ 56.1 Net realized and change in unrealized gains (losses) 4.2 5.4 11.0 (19.9 ) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 25.4 $ 33.3 $ 57.6 $ 36.3 (per share)* (1) Net investment income on per average share basis $ 0.33 $ 0.43 $ 0.72 $ 0.86 Net realized and change in unrealized gain (loss) per share 0.06 0.08 0.17 (0.30 ) Earnings per share — basic $ 0.39 $ 0.51 $ 0.88 $ 0.56





(1) Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period presented.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM *



During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 450,953 shares at a weighted average price per share of $13.09, inclusive of commissions, for a total cost of $5.9 million. During the period from October 1, 2021 through November 3, 2021, the Company repurchased 308,005 shares at a weighted average price per share of $13.30 inclusive of commissions, for a total cost of $4.1 million.

Since the inception of the share repurchase program and through November 3, 2021, the Company repurchased 14,559,137 shares at a weighted average price per share of $16.15, inclusive of commissions, for a total cost of $235.1 million, leaving a maximum of $14.9 million available for future purchases under the current Board authorization of $250 million.

* Share figures have been adjusted for the 1-for-3 reverse stock split which was completed after market close on November 30, 2018.

LIQUIDITY

As of September 30, 2021, the Company’s outstanding debt obligations, excluding deferred financing cost and debt discount of $5.3 million, totaled $1.603 billion which was comprised of $350 million of Senior Unsecured Notes (the “2025 Notes”) which will mature on March 3, 2025, $125 million of Unsecured Notes (the "2026 Notes") which will mature on July 16, 2026 and $1.128 billion outstanding under the Facility. As of September 30, 2021, $0.2 million in standby letters of credit were issued through the Facility. The available remaining capacity under the Facility was $682 million as of September 30, 2021, which is subject to compliance with a borrowing base that applies different advance rates to different types of assets in the Company’s portfolio.

Our portfolio composition and weighted average yields as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020 were as follows:

September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Portfolio composition, at fair value: First lien secured debt 85% 81% 78% 78% 77% Second lien secured debt 6% 7% 10% 10% 11% Total secured debt 91% 88% 88% 88% 89% Unsecured debt 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% Structured products and other 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Preferred equity 1% 1% 1% 1% 0% Common equity/interests and warrants 7% 10% 10% 10% 10% Weighted average yields, at amortized cost (1): First lien secured debt (2) 7.9% 7.7% 7.8% 7.8% 7.9% Second lien secured debt (2) 9.5% 10.0% 9.9% 9.8% 9.8% Total secured debt (2) 7.9% 7.9% 8.0% 8.0% 8.1% Unsecured debt portfolio (2) 5.2% 5.2% 5.3% 5.3% 5.3% Total debt portfolio (2) 7.9% 7.9% 8.0% 8.0% 8.1% Total portfolio (3) 6.9% 6.4% 6.5% 6.5% 6.7% Interest rate type, at fair value (4): Fixed rate amount — — — — — Floating rate amount $ 2.1 billion $1.9 billion $1.9 billion $1.9 billion $2.0 billion Fixed rate, as percentage of total — — — — — Floating rate, as percentage of total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Interest rate type, at amortized cost (4): Fixed rate amount — — — — — Floating rate amount $ 2.1 billion $1.9 billion $1.9 billion $2.0 billion $2.1 billion Fixed rate, as percentage of total —% —% —% —% —% Floating rate, as percentage of total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%





(1) An investor’s yield may be lower than the portfolio yield due to sales loads and other expenses. (2) Exclusive of investments on non-accrual status. (3) Inclusive of all income generating investments, non-income generating investments and investments on non-accrual status. (4) The interest rate type information is calculated using the Company’s corporate debt portfolio and excludes aviation, oil and gas, structured credit, renewables, shipping, commodities and investments on non-accrual status.

APOLLO INVESTMENT CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (cost — $2,027,880 and $1,871,073, respectively) $ 2,007,043 $ 1,844,627 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (cost — $134,465 and $133,428, respectively) 69,343 50,874 Controlled investments (cost — $646,373 and $711,898, respectively) 535,922 553,650 Cash and cash equivalents 23,556 50,180 Foreign currencies (cost — $4,083 and $4,462, respectively) 3,962 4,444 Receivable for investments sold 11,089 1,351 Interest receivable 12,697 13,135 Dividends receivable 6,500 3,793 Deferred financing costs 19,123 21,528 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,332 907 Total Assets $ 2,690,567 $ 2,544,489 Liabilities Debt $ 1,597,792 $ 1,465,371 Payable for investments purchased 2,005 — Distributions payable 23,408 23,493 Management and performance-based incentive fees payable 14,282 8,666 Interest payable 3,436 2,096 Accrued administrative services expense 2,279 794 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 8,232 7,739 Total Liabilities $ 1,651,434 $ 1,508,159 Commitments and contingencies Net Assets $ 1,039,133 $ 1,036,330 Net Assets Common stock, $0.001 par value (130,000,000 shares authorized; 64,662,651 and 65,259,176 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 65 $ 65 Capital in excess of par value 2,091,927 2,099,876 Accumulated under-distributed (over-distributed) earnings (1,052,859 ) (1,063,611 ) Net Assets $ 1,039,133 $ 1,036,330 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 16.07 $ 15.88

APOLLO INVESTMENT CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Investment Income Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding Payment-in-kind (“PIK”) interest income) $ 38,850 $ 46,139 $ 79,096 $ 93,502 Dividend income 325 — 397 — PIK interest income 592 925 1,792 2,073 Other income 994 163 2,181 547 Non-controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 48 4 93 12 Dividend income 338 331 649 676 PIK interest income 18 — 34 — Other income — — — — Controlled investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 9,342 6,438 16,499 12,331 Dividend income 2,059 891 2,059 1,691 PIK interest income 323 — 642 728 Other income — — — — Total Investment Income $ 52,889 $ 54,891 $ 103,442 $ 111,560 Expenses Management fees $ 9,158 $ 9,262 $ 17,972 $ 18,786 Performance-based incentive fees 5,271 — 5,271 — Interest and other debt expenses 13,944 13,845 26,608 29,237 Administrative services expense 1,715 1,201 2,985 2,389 Other general and administrative expenses 1,793 2,777 4,331 5,224 Total expenses 31,881 27,085 57,167 55,636 Management and performance-based incentive fees waived — — — — Performance-based incentive fee offset (147 ) — (147 ) — Expense reimbursements (76 ) (100 ) (152 ) (210 ) Net Expenses $ 31,658 $ 26,985 $ 56,868 $ 55,426 Net Investment Income $ 21,231 $ 27,906 $ 46,574 $ 56,134 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gains (Losses) Net realized gains (losses): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments $ 2,523 $ 590 $ 2,803 $ (8,039 ) Non-controlled/affiliated investments 541 (3,653 ) 541 (3,653 ) Controlled investments (65,300 ) — (65,300 ) — Foreign currency transactions (2,565 ) 64 (2,749 ) 276 Net realized gains (losses) (64,801 ) (2,999 ) (64,705 ) (11,416 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (1,215 ) 21,680 5,610 32,248 Non-controlled/affiliated investments 7,434 5,957 17,433 (3,006 ) Controlled investments 57,821 (11,769 ) 47,795 (29,017 ) Foreign currency translations 4,971 (7,486 ) 4,877 (8,660 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses) 69,011 8,382 75,715 (8,435 ) Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gains (Losses) $ 4,210 $ 5,383 $ 11,010 $ (19,851 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 25,441 $ 33,289 $ 57,584 $ 36,283 Earnings (Loss) Per Share — Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.51 $ 0.88 $ 0.56

About Apollo Investment Corporation

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments, and/or equity in private middle-market companies. The Company may also invest in the securities of public companies and structured products and other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The Company seeks to provide private financing solutions for private companies that do not have access to the more traditional providers of credit. Apollo Investment Corporation is managed by Apollo Investment Management, L.P., an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a high growth global alternative investment manager. For more information, please visit www.apolloic.com .

