During COP26, Denver Models How Cities Can Lead the Way in Taking on the Climate Crisis

Denver, CO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENVER — Denver’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency released its visionary five-year plan for the voter-supported Climate Protection Fund. The plan outlines a comprehensive and strategic approach to city-led initiatives that equitably address the global climate crisis at a local level as world leaders convene at the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26.

“As the world turns its attention to the global collaboration happening on the ground right now in Glasgow, I am proud to say that Denver is a leader in the U.S. when it comes to tangible and innovative solutions to climate change that provide direct benefits to residents,” said Mayor Michael Hancock.

Denver is one of only two cities in the nation that have a dedicated, voter-approved climate fund to support catalytic projects driven by the community. Last fall, Denver voters overwhelming supported Ballot Measure 2A, creating the Climate Protection Fund and serving as a model for how cities can rapidly address human-caused impacts of climate change with equity and environmental justice integrated in all solutions.

“According to projections by the United Nations, our cities will account for 68% of the world’s population by 2050. Cities are beacons of innovation when it comes to meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement,” said Grace Rink, Denver’s chief climate officer. “Denver needs to create a healthier, more inclusive environment if we are to do our part in avoiding the worst climate change impacts to come, and the Climate Protection Fund is well on its way to achieving our ambitious targets.”

The Climate Protection Fund provides up to $40 million annually of direct support in the six areas of Adaptation and Resiliency, Environmental Justice, High Performance Buildings and Homes, Job Creation and Workforce Development, Renewable Energy, and Sustainable Transportation. Projects and programs collectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, help vulnerable communities adapt and thrive, and promote environmental justice for people and communities most impacted by climate change.

Highlights of the plan include:

Funding priorities to aggressively reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate impacts

Citywide goals aligned with the latest climate science

Frameworks to inform data-driven equity solutions and to conduct meaningful, targeted community engagement

Desired outcomes with measurable indicators that will inform progress

Financial transparency to track revenue and expenditures, endeavoring to invest 50% or more of funding in vulnerable communities

In less than a year since its inception, the Climate Protection Fund has provided e-bike libraries for essential workers, e-cargo bikes for local food rescue and delivery services, financial support for Denver homeowners to install solar, workforce development to recruit and train workers for green jobs, net-zero energy training for building owners and developers, and micro transit shuttles in neighborhoods with high transit needs.

“This funding strengthens Mile High Youth Corps’ work-based training program and develops new career pathways for Corpsmembers in the Energy and Water Conservation program,” said Nate Edge, senior program manager for Mile High Youth Corps. "This will increase our program recruitment and outreach in high-priority Denver neighborhoods, add training certificates for program enrollees, provide supportive services to enrollees, and expand career exploration activities for Corpsmembers.”

The Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency will work to co-create future funding opportunities with communities that have experienced the greatest inequities and injustices in the climate crisis.

“This is an incredible opportunity, and it comes at such a critical time in our human history. As we align our work of reducing greenhouse gas emissions with the latest climate science, we can and will operate at the intersection of bold climate action and intentional environmental justice,” said Rink.

Read the plan: https://denvergov.org/files/assets/public/climate-action/cpf_fiveyearplan_final.pdf

About Denver’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency

Mayor Michael Hancock and the Denver City Council created the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency to manage the City's ambitious emission reduction goals and sustainability programs in collaboration with fellow departments, other units of government, and community partners. The office ensures that the City's targets are aligned with current climate science, promotes the role that climate action and sustainability play in strengthening Denver's economic vitality and a prosperous future for all residents and businesses, and embraces equity as a value and practice in all of its work

