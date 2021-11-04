Aqua Metals Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Third Quarter and Recent Highlights:



Established Aqua Metals Innovation Center for development of lithium-ion battery recycling solution utilizing proven AquaRefining technology

Completed third generation Aqualyzer; achieved production over 300% of original model

Finalized definitive agreement to deploy AquaRefining technology in Taiwan to ACME Metal Enterprise Co. and partner to further develop direct to oxide process

Signed collaboration agreement with LINICO for clean lithium-ion battery recycling technology

Received $1.25 million payment from LINICO; non-refundable deposit for the purchase of McCarran Nevada facility

Received final insurance payment of $5.25 million; achieved a total of $30.25 million collected

Further advanced discussions with additional potential licensees

RENO, Nev., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company"), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Steve Cotton, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Aqua Metals continues to deliver on our stated objectives regarding the deployment of clean AquaRefining technology for recycling of lead-acid batteries. In addition, I am very excited about our advancements in applying AquaRefining technology to the recycling of lithium-ion batteries, which can significantly augment Aqua Metals capabilities and more than doubles our addressable market. During the third quarter, we finalized our first ever agreement to deploy AquaRefining technology at the facility of our new partner in Taiwan. Plans are currently being finalized for the shipping and installation of the phase 1 deployment package to the ACME Taiwan facility this quarter with plans for installation and initial operations during the first quarter of 2022. This operation will benefit from the enhancements recently made to our third generation Aqualyzer, that has achieved production over 300% of the original model. Also, during the third quarter, we established our new Innovation Center that is focused on developing the capability to utilize AquaRefining technology to recover metals from recycled lithium-ion batteries. Lab scale testing has already begun with promising results. In addition, we believe that our just announced collaboration agreement with LINICO will enable and evidence that our already proven technology can be applied to recycling lithium-ion batteries.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company achieved a historic milestone of finalizing its first agreement to deploy AquaRefining technology and equipment to a third-party facility, which was completed on July 28, 2021. As Aqua Metals concentrated its efforts on this agreement and further enhancing its product offerings for future partners, the Company did not generate revenue during the third quarter of 2021.

Cost of product sales increased slightly to $1.7 million compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in cost of product sales was driven by accounting for legacy plant clean-up costs in preparation for the $14.25 million/$15.25 million lease-to-sale of the AquaRefinery in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center to our partner LINICO, which has been leasing the facility since April, 2021. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased approximately 62% compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven primarily by non-cash costs. Increases in general and administrative expenses included changes in non-cash stock-based compensation as well as increased legal and insurance expenses.



Aqua Metals received an insurance payment of $5.25 million during the third quarter of 2021 related to the 2019 fire. This is the final insurance payment bringing the total collected to $30.25 million. As the amounts received have exceeded the original insurance receivable balance, that was limited by GAAP accounting standards, payments are reported as other income and are netted against related expenses.

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company reclassified certain assets with a net book value of $0.2 million to assets held for sale. Company management determined these are non-core assets and are no longer necessary for Aqua Metals future operating plans. In addition, in conjunction with the plant clean-up, the Company disposed of assets held for sale with a book value of approximately $1.4 million. These changes resulted in a non-cash loss on the disposal of fixed assets of $1.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and total assets held for sale of $3.2 million as of September 30, 2021.

Interest expense decreased approximately 97% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease resulted from the retirement of the Veritex loan during the fourth quarter of 2020, leaving the Company debt free.

During the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company recognized interest and other income of $0.3 million compared to $18,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to the payments received for scrap material salvaged during the plant clean-up process and a payment for electricity credits.

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company had an operating loss of $4.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $3.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The net loss for the third quarter was $1.4 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The net loss reported for the third quarter of 2021 included the non-cash amount of $1.4 million recognized for the loss related to the disposal of property and equipment.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $11.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. This balance does not reflect the $1.25 million deposit for the purchase of the McCarran Nevada facility, which was received subsequent to quarter end.

The previously announced lease-to-buy agreement related to the Company’s McCarran, Nevada plant commenced on April 1, 2021. The Company accounted for the lease-to-buy agreement as a sale-type lease. As a component of the accounting for this agreement, Aqua Metals recognized the estimated fair value of the land and plant of $17.0 million as a lease receivable. The Company applies the monthly lease payments received as a reduction to lease receivable and interest income. The lease receivable balance as of September 30, 2021, is reflected on the Company’s condensed consolidated balance sheets and allocated between a current and non-current portion.

Accrued expenses as of the quarter ended September 30, 2021, totaled $4.7 million, compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The most significant driver of the increase was $2.3 million for building repair costs that were accrued as part of the plant lease-to-buy agreement.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented hydrometallurgical AquaRefining™ technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. The modular Aqualyzers™ cleanly generates ultra-pure metal one atom at a time, closing the sustainability loop for the rapidly growing energy storage economy. The Company’s offerings include equipment supply, services, and licensing of the AquaRefining technology to recyclers across the globe. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, Nevada. To learn more, please visit: www.aquametals.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Aqua Metals, Inc. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain words such as "expects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes", "estimates", "potential" and variations of such words or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, or that do not relate to historical matters. The forward-looking statements in this press release include our expectations for our Aqua Metals Innovation Center, our ability to develop our AquaRefining technologies for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries and the expected benefits of our Innovation Center, the recycling of lithium-ion batteries and our deployment of AquaRefining technology and equipment to our Taiwan partner’s facility. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the risk that we may not derive the expected benefits from our Aqua Metals Innovation Center; (2) the risk we may not be able to recycle lithium-ion batteries using our AquaRefining process or, if we do, derive the expected benefits from such recycling; (3) the risk that we may experience COVID-19 related delays in deploying equipment and technology to our Taiwan partner; (4) the risk that licensees may refuse or be slow to adopt our AquaRefining process as an alternative to smelting in spite of the perceived benefits of AquaRefining; (5) the risk that we may not realize the expected economic benefits from any licenses we may enter into; (6) the risk that we may not be able to access additional capital as and when needed and (7) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2021, and subsequent SEC filings. Aqua Metals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.





AQUA METALS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) (Note 2) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,700 $ 6,533 Accounts receivable 250 32 Lease receivable, current portion 821 — Inventory 333 1,091 Assets held for sale 3,179 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 309 702 Total current assets 16,592 8,358 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 1,822 24,883 Intellectual property, net 685 819 Investment in LINICO 1,500 — Lease receivable, non-current portion 15,811 — Other assets 917 1,078 Total non-current assets 20,735 26,780 Total assets $ 37,327 $ 35,138 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,063 $ 1,552 Accrued expenses 4,705 1,253 Lease liability, current portion 501 620 Notes payable, current portion — 29 Total current liabilities 6,269 3,454 Lease liability, non-current portion 269 242 Notes payable, non-current portion — 303 Total liabilities 6,538 3,999 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 69,823,664 and 64,461,065 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 70 64 Additional paid-in capital 209,860 196,728 Accumulated deficit (179,141 ) (165,653 ) Total stockholders’ equity 30,789 31,139 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 37,327 $ 35,138





AQUA METALS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Product sales $ — $ 90 $ — $ 108 Operating cost and expense Cost of product sales 1,670 1,635 5,417 4,395 Research and development cost 273 210 738 669 General and administrative expense 2,681 1,656 7,109 6,286 Total operating expense 4,624 3,501 13,264 11,350 Loss from operations (4,624 ) (3,411 ) (13,264 ) (11,242 ) Other income and (expense) Insurance proceeds net of related expenses 4,344 1,722 4,792 1,467 PPP loan forgiveness — — 332 — Loss on disposal of property and equipment (1,411 ) — (5,665 ) — Interest expense (5 ) (166 ) (15 ) (513 ) Interest and other income 310 18 334 43 Total other income (expense), net 3,238 1,574 (222 ) 997 Loss before income tax expense (1,386 ) (1,837 ) (13,486 ) (10,245 ) Income tax expense — — (2 ) (2 ) Net loss $ (1,386 ) $ (1,837 ) $ (13,488 ) $ (10,247 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 69,609,070 60,998,971 68,223,115 60,242,093 Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.17 )



