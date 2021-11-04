Natus Medical Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Q3-2021 Key Results Revenue (millions) $113.9 • Revenue increased 11% compared to Q3 2020 GAAP EPS $0.16 • Generated $7.1 million in operating cash flow Non-GAAP EPS $0.28

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported revenue of $113.9 million, an increase of 10.8% compared to $102.8 million reported for the third quarter of 2020. GAAP gross margin was 59.5% during the third quarter of 2021 compared to 46.2% in the third quarter of 2020. GAAP net income was $5.6 million, or $0.16 earnings per diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $9.3 million, or $0.28 loss per share in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.0% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 56.2% reported for the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.28 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $0.09 in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported revenue of $344.8 million, an increase of 16.1% compared to $297.0 million reported for the same period in 2020. GAAP gross margin was 58.2% vs. 50.8% reported for the same period in 2020. GAAP net income was $11.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $21.8 million, or $0.65 loss per share in the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.73 for the first nine months in 2021, compared to $0.00 in the same period in 2020. The Company reported non-GAAP net income of $24.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the prior year's non-GAAP net income of $0.1 million. Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.2% in 2021 vs. 56.0% reported for the same period in 2020.

“We are encouraged by the 11% increase in revenue in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter in 2020 despite recent supply chain constraints. Demand for our products and services continued to improve throughout the quarter,” said Jonathan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Natus.

“We saw the benefits of our investments in innovation this quarter with the release of the new Retcam Envision newborn eye imaging system in the United States, the first successfully performed clinical case using Natus’ newly launched XactTrode™ family of platinum subdural electrodes and another quarter of growing sales for our UltraPro EMG device, which was released in the fourth quarter of 2020,” Mr. Kennedy concluded.

Financial Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company's revenue is expected to be between $124.0 million and $128.0 million and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be between $0.41 and $0.46.

For the full year of 2021, the Company's updated revenue guidance is expected to be between $468.8 million and $472.8 million and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be between $1.13 and $1.18.

Supply chain delays and constraints have impacted our ability to ship products in the last few quarters, and as a result, we have seen backlog for certain products continue to grow. The guidance above reflects further supply chain delays anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company's non-GAAP earnings per share guidance excludes charges for amortization expense associated with intangible assets from prior acquisitions, certain other expenses, and related tax effect, which the Company expects to be approximately $4.4 million and $17.3 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, respectively, which the Company expects will reduce GAAP earnings per share by approximately $0.13 and $0.51 for the respective periods.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents in this release its non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin results which exclude amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles, restructuring charges, certain discrete items, direct costs of acquisitions, and the related tax effects. A reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding these charges or gains provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and better reflects the ongoing economics of the Company's operations. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Specifically, the Company excludes the following charges, gains, and their related tax effects in the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and non-GAAP operating profit: 1) Non-cash amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles. The charges reflect an estimate of the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. 2) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges. The Company has over time completed multiple acquisitions of other companies and businesses. Following an acquisition, the Company will, as it determines appropriate, initiate restructuring events to eliminate redundant costs. Restructuring expenses, which are excluded in the non-GAAP items, are exclusively related to permanent reductions in our workforce and redundant facility closures. 3) Certain discrete items. These items represent significant infrequent charges or gains that management believes should be viewed outside of normal operating results, and each significant discrete transaction is evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting. These items are specifically identified when they occur. 4) Direct costs of acquisitions. These are direct acquisition-related costs that occur when the Company makes an acquisition, such as professional fees, due diligence costs, and earn-out adjustments.

The Company applies GAAP methodologies in computing its non-GAAP tax provision by determining the annual expected effective tax rate after taking into account items excluded for non-GAAP financial reporting purposes. The Company’s non-GAAP tax expense and its non-GAAP effective tax rate are generally higher than its GAAP tax expense and GAAP effective tax rate because the income subject to taxes would be higher due to the effect of the expenses excluded from non-GAAP financial reporting. The nature of each quarterly discrete transaction will be evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting.



The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods and the Company believes that investors also benefit from being able to refer to these non-GAAP financial measures along with the GAAP operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Conference Call

Natus has scheduled a conference call to discuss this announcement beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time) tomorrow, November 5, 2021. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-844-634-1441 for domestic callers, or 1-508-637-5658 for international callers, and entering reservation code 3842689. A telephone replay will be available for 48 hours following the conclusion of the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers, or 1-404-537-3406 for international callers, and entering reservation code 3842689. The conference call also will be available real-time via the Internet at http://investor.natus.com, and a recording of the call will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the completion of the call.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “will”, “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. These statements relate to current estimates and assumptions of our management as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and the actual events or results may differ materially. Natus cannot provide any assurance that its future results or the results implied by the forward-looking statements will meet expectations. The Company's future results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including supply chain delays and constraints, the business, social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and results of operations, the ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits from its new structure or from its consolidation strategy, effects of competition, the Company's ability to successfully integrate and achieve its profitability goals from recent acquisitions, the demand for Natus products and services, the impact of adverse global economic conditions and changing governmental regulations, including foreign exchange rate changes, on the Company's target markets, the Company's ability to expand its sales in international markets, the Company's ability to maintain current sales levels in a mature domestic market, the Company's ability to control costs, risks associated with bringing new products to market, and the Company's ability to fulfill product orders on a timely basis, as well as those factors identified under the heading Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Natus disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward looking statement, except as required by law.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Drew Davies

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(925) 223-6700

InvestorRelations@Natus.com



NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Revenue $ 113,877 $ 102,803 $ 344,782 $ 296,966 Cost of revenue 44,487 47,160 139,019 134,665 Intangibles amortization 1,642 8,117 5,126 11,440 Gross profit 67,748 47,526 200,637 150,861 Gross profit margin 59.5 % 46.2 % 58.2 % 50.8 % Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 28,260 26,035 86,719 79,567 Research and development 14,267 14,670 42,556 46,574 General and administrative 12,853 12,384 40,316 36,754 Intangibles amortization 3,681 4,025 11,497 11,330 Restructuring 142 350 469 1,842 Total operating expenses 59,203 57,464 181,557 176,067 Income (loss) from operations 8,545 (9,938 ) 19,080 (25,206 ) Interest expense (332 ) (1,107 ) (1,655 ) (2,800 ) Other income (expense), net (716 ) 160 (1,700 ) (398 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income tax 7,497 (10,885 ) 15,725 (28,404 ) Provision for (benefit from) income tax 1,924 (1,569 ) 4,292 (6,588 ) Net income (loss) $ 5,573 $ (9,316 ) $ 11,433 $ (21,816 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.17 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.34 $ (0.65 ) Diluted $ 0.16 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.34 $ (0.65 ) Weighted-average shares: Basic 33,638 33,828 33,649 33,577 Diluted 33,865 33,828 33,877 33,577





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and investments $ 68,779 $ 82,082 Accounts receivable 97,370 93,133 Inventories 71,545 75,650 Other current assets 23,977 20,837 Total current assets 261,671 271,702 Property and equipment 22,837 24,516 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,946 11,669 Goodwill and intangible assets 222,895 244,040 Deferred income tax 26,296 27,563 Other assets 17,606 20,904 Total assets $ 561,251 $ 600,394 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 28,322 $ 23,429 Current portion of long-term debt — 50,000 Accrued liabilities 44,575 44,236 Deferred revenue 25,737 21,308 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,167 6,779 Total current liabilities 103,801 145,752 Long-term debt — 5,840 Deferred income tax 9,826 10,298 Long-term operating lease liabilities 7,370 8,959 Other long-term liabilities 17,732 18,451 Total liabilities 138,729 189,300 Total stockholders’ equity 422,522 411,094 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 561,251 $ 600,394





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 5,573 $ (9,316 ) $ 11,433 $ (21,816 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for losses on accounts receivable (14 ) 209 273 1,158 Impairment of intangible assets — 6,678 — 6,678 Depreciation and amortization 6,887 7,312 21,337 20,989 Loss on equity method investment 178 — 443 — (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (1,525 ) 127 (1,516 ) 149 Warranty reserve 509 (151 ) 1,523 1,129 Share-based compensation 2,649 2,395 8,271 7,059 Loss on commencement of sales-type leases — 766 3 1,861 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,631 ) 3,120 (428 ) 30,367 Inventories (3,379 ) 4,777 3,655 (6,417 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,082 ) (7,012 ) (3,878 ) (11,078 ) Accounts payable 1,615 (4,343 ) 5,229 (19 ) Accrued liabilities (803 ) 2,499 (822 ) (13,844 ) Deferred revenue 1,185 (1,243 ) 4,629 (941 ) Deferred income tax (46 ) 1,671 1,060 1,826 Net cash provided by operating activities 7,116 7,489 51,212 17,101 Investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (982 ) (690 ) (2,949 ) (7,617 ) Purchase of equity method investments — — (1,000 ) — Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2,674 — 2,674 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,692 (690 ) (1,275 ) (7,617 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP — — 612 658 Repurchase of common stock — — — (10,495 ) Taxes paid related to settlement of equity awards (10 ) (10 ) (1,254 ) (1,936 ) Deferred debt issuance costs — (1,175 ) — (1,175 ) Principal payments of financing lease liability (110 ) (173 ) (326 ) (415 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings — — — 60,000 Payments on borrowings — (20,000 ) (57,000 ) (48,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (120 ) (21,358 ) (57,968 ) (1,363 ) Exchange rate changes effect on cash and cash equivalents (2,403 ) 4,217 (5,272 ) 3,118 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,285 (10,342 ) (13,303 ) 11,239 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 62,494 84,878 82,082 63,297 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 68,779 $ 74,536 $ 68,779 $ 74,536





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 GAAP based results: Income (loss) before provision for income tax $ 7,497 $ (10,885 ) $ 15,725 $ (28,404 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Intangibles amortization (COGS) 1,642 8,117 5,126 11,440 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (COGS) — (366 ) — (366 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (COGS) 136 2,457 2,369 4,233 COVID-19 relief (COGS) (82 ) — (484 ) — Intangibles amortization (OPEX) 3,681 4,025 11,497 11,330 Direct costs of acquisitions (OPEX) — — 21 — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (OPEX) 292 353 1,101 1,760 COVID-19 relief (OPEX) (668 ) — (3,125 ) — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (OI&E) (80 ) — (80 ) — Non-GAAP income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income tax 12,418 3,701 32,150 (7 ) Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted $ 3,087 $ 505 $ 7,554 $ (95 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 9,331 $ 3,196 $ 24,596 $ 88 Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.09 $ 0.73 $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.09 $ 0.73 $ 0.00 Weighted-average shares used to compute Basic non-GAAP earnings per share 33,638 33,828 33,649 33,577 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share 33,865 33,841 33,877 33,637





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 GAAP Gross Profit $ 67,748 $ 47,526 $ 200,637 $ 150,861 Amortization of intangibles 1,642 8,117 5,126 11,440 Recall accrual and remediation efforts — (366 ) — (366 ) COVID-19 relief (82 ) — (484 ) — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 136 2,457 2,369 4,233 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 69,444 $ 57,734 $ 207,648 $ 166,168 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 61.0 % 56.2 % 60.2 % 56.0 % GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 8,545 $ (9,938 ) $ 19,080 $ (25,206 ) Amortization of intangibles 5,323 12,142 16,623 22,770 COVID-19 relief (750 ) — (3,609 ) — Recall accrual and remediation efforts — (366 ) — (366 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 428 2,810 3,470 5,993 Direct cost of acquisitions — — 21 — Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 13,546 $ 4,648 $ 35,585 $ 3,191 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 11.9 % 4.5 % 10.3 % 1.1 % GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit) $ 1,924 $ (1,569 ) $ 4,292 $ (6,588 ) Effect of accumulated change of pretax income 1,456 2,402 4,415 6,493 Effect of change in annual expected tax rate (293 ) (328 ) (614 ) — Difference in GAAP vs Non-GAAP discrete — — (539 ) — Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit) $ 3,087 $ 505 $ 7,554 $ (95 ) Three Months

Ended Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 GAAP EPS Guidance $0.28 - $0.33 $0.62 - $0.67 Amortization of intangibles 0.16

0.65

Restructuring and other non-recurring costs —

(0.01) Tax effect (0.03) (0.13) Non-GAAP EPS Guidance $0.41 - $0.46 $1.13 - $1.18





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Neuro: Revenue $ 70,047 $ 58,781 $ 209,743 $ 167,679 Cost of revenue 26,507 24,418 81,598 69,297 Intangibles amortization 750 7,163 2,274 8,869 Gross profit $ 42,790 $ 27,200 $ 125,871 $ 89,513 Gross profit margin 61.1 % 46.3 % 60.0 % 53.4 % Newborn Care: Revenue $ 24,474 $ 25,710 $ 76,586 $ 76,860 Cost of revenue 10,036 12,440 31,923 35,690 Intangibles amortization — 66 135 193 Gross profit $ 14,438 $ 13,204 $ 44,528 $ 40,977 Gross profit margin 59.0 % 51.4 % 58.1 % 53.3 % Hearing & Balance: Revenue $ 19,356 $ 18,312 $ 58,453 $ 52,427 Cost of revenue 7,944 10,302 25,498 29,678 Intangibles amortization 892 888 2,717 2,378 Gross profit $ 10,520 $ 7,122 $ 30,238 $ 20,371 Gross profit margin 54.4 % 38.9 % 51.7 % 38.9 % Consolidated: Revenue $ 113,877 $ 102,803 $ 344,782 $ 296,966 Cost of revenue 44,487 47,160 139,019 134,665 Intangibles amortization 1,642 8,117 5,126 11,440 Gross profit $ 67,748 $ 47,526 $ 200,637 $ 150,861 Gross profit margin 59.5 % 46.2 % 58.2 % 50.8 %





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Neuro: GAAP Gross Profit $ 42,790 $ 27,200 $ 125,871 $ 89,513 Amortization of intangibles 750 7,163 2,274 8,869 COVID-19 relief (27 ) — (149 ) — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 87 1,588 1,724 2,292 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 43,600 $ 35,951 $ 129,720 $ 100,674 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 62.2 % 61.2 % 61.8 % 60.0 % Newborn Care: GAAP Gross Profit $ 14,438 $ 13,204 $ 44,528 $ 40,977 Amortization of intangibles — 66 135 193 Recall accrual and remediation efforts — (366 ) — (366 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring costs — 322 363 322 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 14,438 $ 13,226 $ 45,026 $ 41,126 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 59.0 % 51.4 % 58.8 % 53.5 % Hearing & Balance: GAAP Gross Profit $ 10,520 $ 7,122 $ 30,238 $ 20,371 Amortization of intangibles 892 888 2,717 2,378 COVID-19 relief (55 ) — (335 ) — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 49 547 282 1,619 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 11,406 $ 8,557 $ 32,902 $ 24,368 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 58.9 % 46.7 % 56.3 % 46.5 % Consolidated: GAAP Gross Profit $ 67,748 $ 47,526 $ 200,637 $ 150,861 Amortization of intangibles 1,642 8,117 5,126 11,440 Recall accrual and remediation efforts — (366 ) — (366 ) COVID-19 relief (82 ) — (484 ) — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 136 2,457 2,369 4,233 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 69,444 $ 57,734 $ 207,648 $ 166,168 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 61.0 % 56.2 % 60.2 % 56.0 %



