Ross Stores Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Calll

Dublin, California -- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) plans to release its third quarter 2021 earnings results on November 18, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.



The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the earnings results. Participants may listen to a real-time audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website located at www.rossstores.com .



A recorded version of the call will also be available at the website address, as well as via a telephone recording at 404-537-3406, Passcode #9489421, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on November 26, 2021.