Imara to Webcast Conference Call of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin and other serious diseases, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and review recent business highlights.



A live webcast will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the company's website. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (833) 519-1307 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (914) 800-3873 (international) and referring to conference ID 1235955. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Imara website following the presentation.

About Imara

Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin and other serious diseases. Imara is advancing tovinontrine (IMR-687), a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, potentially disease-modifying treatment currently in clinical development for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia and preclinical development for HFpEF. Imara is also advancing IMR-261, an oral activator of nuclear factor erythroid 2–related factor 2 (Nrf2). For more information, please visit www.imaratx.com.

