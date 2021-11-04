Collegium Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

- Board of Directors Has Authorized $25 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program -

- Net Income of $8.0 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $37.3 Million -

- Full-Year 2021 Guidance Updated -

- Conference Call Scheduled for Today at 4:30 p.m. ET -

STOUGHTON, Mass., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an accelerated share repurchase program to repurchase $25 million of the Company’s common stock, as part of the $100 million share repurchase program authorized in August 2021.

“In the face of challenging market dynamics, Collegium is on track to achieve record full year revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA,” said Joe Ciaffoni, President and Chief Executive Officer of Collegium. “I am confident in the underlying strength of our differentiated pain portfolio and the financial strength of the organization. Today’s announcement of the accelerated share repurchase program reflects our confidence and commitment to deliver value to our shareholders through effective deployment of our balance sheet.”

“In the third quarter, we generated significant net operating cash flows and continued to leverage our cost structure,” said Colleen Tupper, Chief Financial Officer of Collegium. “Collegium remains in a strong financial position. Going forward, our balance sheet and anticipated future net operating cash flow generation will enable us to return capital to our shareholders, pay down debt, and diversify the business through acquisitions.”

Business Highlights for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

The Company posted record total revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA through the first nine months of the year.

Xtampza ® ER achieved all-time highs in market share and exited Q3 2021 with 32.5% share of the ER oxycodone market, up 7.4 percentage points from year-end 2020.

ER achieved all-time highs in market share and exited Q3 2021 with 32.5% share of the ER oxycodone market, up 7.4 percentage points from year-end 2020. Nucynta ® franchise net revenue grew to over $150 million year-to-date, a level not seen in the first three quarters of a year since 2018.

franchise net revenue grew to over $150 million year-to-date, a level not seen in the first three quarters of a year since 2018. Since the first quarter, the Company has sequentially reduced operating expenses, delivering on its commitment to leverage, not grow, its cost structure.

The Company further strengthened its balance sheet; generated net operating cash flow; returned capital to shareholders through the repurchase of over 850,000 company shares under the share repurchase program announced in August; and, paid down $37.5 million in debt year-to-date.



Financial Guidance for 2021

The Company updated its full-year 2021 financial guidance:

Prior Updated Xtampza ER Revenues $140.0 to $150.0 million $130.0 to $135.0 million Nucynta Franchise Revenues $195.0 to $205.0 million $200.0 to $205.0 million Total Operating Expenses

(Including Stock-Based Compensation) $125.0 to $135.0 million $125.0 to $130.0 million Adjusted EBITDA

(Excluding Stock-Based Compensation) $170.0 to $180.0 million $165.0 to $170.0 million

Collegium is not providing forward-looking guidance for its full-year 2021 U.S. GAAP net income (loss) or a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information.

Financial Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Xtampza ER net product revenues were $30.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (the “2021 Quarter”), compared to $32.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (the “2020 Quarter”) as challenging market dynamics impacted the brand more than anticipated.

Nucynta franchise net product revenues were $48.8 million for the 2021 Quarter, compared to $47.1 million for the 2020 quarter, as the franchise continued to benefit from the execution of the Company’s payer strategy and the continuity of care associated with COVID-19 dynamics.

Operating expenses, including stock-based compensation expense, were $32.0 million for the 2021 Quarter, compared to $28.6 million for the 2020 quarter. Operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, were $26.0 million for the 2021 Quarter, compared to $23.4 million for the 2020 Quarter.

Net income for the 2021 Quarter was $8.0 million, or $0.23 earnings per share (basic) and $0.22 earnings per share (diluted), compared to net income of $11.3 million, or $0.33 earnings per share (basic) and $0.32 earnings per share (diluted), for the 2020 Quarter. Net income included stock-based compensation expense of $5.9 million and $5.2 million for the 2021 Quarter and the 2020 Quarter, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2021 Quarter was $37.3 million, compared to $41.8 million for the 2020 Quarter.

The Company exited the 2021 Quarter with a net cash balance of $193.2 million.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, November 4th, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and reference the “Collegium Pharmaceutical Q3 2021 Earnings Call.” An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company’s website: www.collegiumpharma.com. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we have included information about certain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA and operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to understand, manage and evaluate our business as we believe they provide additional information on the performance of our business. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with our results under GAAP, provide analysts, investors, lenders and other third parties insight into our view and assessment of our ongoing operating performance. In addition, we believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with our results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, provide supplementary information that may be useful to analysts, investors, lenders, and other third parties in assessing our performance and results from period to period. We report these non-GAAP financial measures to portray the results of our operations prior to considering certain income statement elements. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP net income adjusted to exclude interest expense, interest income, the benefit from or provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA, as used by us, may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

There are several limitations related to the use of adjusted EBITDA rather than net income, which is the nearest GAAP equivalent, such as:

adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization, and, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated or amortized may have to be replaced in the future, the cash requirements for which are not reflected in adjusted EBITDA;

we exclude stock-based compensation expense from adjusted EBITDA although (a) it has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy and (b) if we did not pay out a portion of our compensation in the form of stock-based compensation, the cash salary expense included in operating expenses would be higher, which would affect our cash position;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the benefit from or provision for income taxes or the cash requirements to pay taxes; and

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect historical cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments.



The Company has not provided a reconciliation of its full-year 2021 guidance for non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure because it is unable to predict, without unreasonable efforts, the timing and amount of items that would be included in such a reconciliation, including, but not limited to, stock-based compensation expense. These items are uncertain and depend on various factors that could have a material impact on GAAP net income for the guidance period.

Operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP operating expenses adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "forecasts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, statements regarding financial guidance for Xtampza ER and Nucynta Franchise revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, total operating expenses, current and future market opportunities for our products and our assumptions related thereto. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the company's current expectations. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to conduct our business, reach our customers, and supply the market with our products; our ability to commercialize and grow sales of our products; our ability to manage our relationships with licensors; the success of competing products that are or become available; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our products and any product candidates, and any related restrictions, limitations, and/or warnings in the label of an approved product; the size of the markets for our products and product candidates, and our ability to service those markets; our ability to obtain reimbursement and third-party payor contracts for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products and product candidates; the costs of commercialization activities, including marketing, sales and distribution; changing market conditions for our products; the outcome of any patent infringement, opioid-related or other litigation that may be brought by or against us, including litigation with Purdue Pharma, L.P.; the outcome of any governmental investigation related to our business; our ability to secure adequate supplies of active pharmaceutical ingredient for each of our products and manufacture adequate supplies of commercially saleable inventory; our ability to obtain funding for our operations and business development; regulatory developments in the U.S.; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for our products; our ability to comply with stringent U.S. and foreign government regulation in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products, including U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, or DEA, compliance; our customer concentration; and the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, revenue, capital requirements and need for additional financing. These and other risks are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.





Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Unaudited Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Information

(in thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 193,241 174,116 Accounts receivable, net 148,999 83,320 Inventory 17,358 15,614 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,640 4,838 Property and equipment, net 19,629 18,988 Operating lease assets 7,835 8,391 Intangible asset, net 285,518 335,904 Restricted cash 2,547 2,547 Deferred tax assets 63,026 — Other noncurrent assets 10 123 Total assets $ 741,803 $ 643,841 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 28,322 34,672 Accrued rebates, returns and discounts 191,723 156,554 Term notes payable 121,967 157,514 Convertible senior notes 139,738 99,575 Operating lease liabilities 8,959 9,495 Shareholders’ equity 251,094 186,031 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 741,803 $ 643,841





Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Product revenues, net $ 78,843 $ 79,176 $ 249,506 $ 233,745 Cost of product revenues Cost of product revenues (excluding intangible asset amortization) 15,934 14,188 47,170 54,316 Intangible asset amortization 16,796 16,795 50,386 43,885 Total cost of products revenues 32,730 30,983 97,556 98,201 Gross profit 46,113 48,193 151,950 135,544 Operating expenses Research and development 1,450 2,141 7,842 7,300 Selling, general and administrative 30,514 26,426 92,358 87,008 Total operating expenses 31,964 28,567 100,200 94,308 Income from operations 14,149 19,626 51,750 41,236 Interest expense (5,115 ) (8,063 ) (16,257 ) (21,145 ) Interest income 3 3 9 229 Income before income taxes 9,037 11,566 35,502 20,320 (Benefit from) Provision for income taxes 991 280 (61,049 ) 526 Net income $ 8,046 $ 11,286 $ 96,551 $ 19,794 Earnings per share — basic $ 0.23 $ 0.33 $ 2.74 $ 0.58 Weighted-average shares — basic 35,373,909 34,540,126 35,210,966 34,346,071 Earnings per share — diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.32 $ 2.42 $ 0.56 Weighted-average shares — diluted 36,261,174 35,069,188 41,274,190 35,054,777





Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income $ 8,046 $ 11,286 $ 96,551 $ 19,794 Adjustments: Interest expense 5,115 8,063 16,257 21,145 Interest income (3 ) (3 ) (9 ) (229 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 991 280 (61,049 ) 526 Depreciation 448 195 1,312 589 Amortization 16,796 16,795 50,386 43,885 Stock-based compensation expense 5,948 5,165 19,343 15,700 Total adjustments $ 29,295 $ 30,495 $ 26,240 $ 81,616 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,341 $ 41,781 $ 122,791 $ 101,410





Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses, Excluding Stock-Based Compensation

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Operating expenses $ 31,964 28,567 100,200 94,308 Stock-based compensation 5,948 5,165 19,343 15,700 Operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation $ 26,016 $ 23,402 $ 80,857 $ 78,608



