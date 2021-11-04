PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides 2021 Revenue Guidance

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT® BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Recent Highlights

Total revenue of $8.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $2.1 million in the prior year period

U.S. system revenue of $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $0.6 million in the prior year period

U.S. handpiece revenue of $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $0.5 million in the prior year period

International revenue of $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $1.0. million in the prior year period

Completed initial public offering, raising approximately $172.4 million in net proceeds

Announced new positive coverage policy from Cigna, effective September 15, 2021

Issued 2021 total revenue guidance range of $33.0 to $33.3 million



“We are very pleased with the results we delivered in the third quarter, which was capped off by the positive coverage policy announcement by Cigna in late September to expand Aquablation covered lives by an additional 16 million persons,” said Reza Zadno, Chief Executive Officer. “We are also proud of our successful completion of our IPO and are grateful for the support of the participating investors. The proceeds from the offering will enable us to further scale our business and invest in the commercial infrastructure to accelerate the adoption of Aquablation therapy to become the standard of care for BPH.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total Revenue was $8.7 million in the third quarter 2021, an increase from $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily driven by system sales to new and existing hospital customers. U.S. system revenue was $5.0 million, compared to $0.6 million in the prior year period. As of September 30, 2021, the install base of Aquabeam Robotic Systems in the U.S. was 75 units. U.S. handpiece and consumable revenue was $2.2 million, compared to $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. International revenue for the third quarter was $1.3 million, compared to $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Gross margin for the third quarter 2021 was 48.9% compared to a -1% in the third quarter of 2020 and 42.2% in the second quarter of 2021. The increase relative to the second quarter of 2021 was driven primarily by increased system average selling prices.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were $17.0 million, compared with $10.9 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by increased sales and marketing expenses to expand the sales organization and increased G&A expenses associated with being a public company.

Net loss was $14.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $12.0 million in the prior year period.

Cash and short-term investments as of September 30, 2021, totaled $320.5 million, while long-term borrowings totaled $50.0 million. The company received approximately $172.4 million of net proceeds from the initial public offering, which closed on September 17.

2021 Financial Guidance

The Company expects full year 2021 revenue to be in the range of $33.0 to $33.3 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

PROCEPT BioRobotics will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 306-0005 for domestic callers or (209) 950-5968 for international callers, using conference ID: 7198987. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. PROCEPT has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 100 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Aquablation® therapy performed using PROCEPT’s products, including AquaBeam® Robotic System, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions, valid only as of the date they are made, and subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which we are not currently aware. Forward-looking statements may include information the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its operations, the Company’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company’s revenues, gross margin, profitability, operating expenses, installed base growth, guidance for 2021 full year, commercial momentum, or overall business strategy. Forward‐looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. These forward‐looking statements are based on PROCEPT’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in PROCEPT’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including PROCEPT’s final prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) on September 16, 2021. PROCEPT does not undertake any obligation to update forward‐looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward‐looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing PROCEPT’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 320,484 $ 100,130 Accounts receivable, net 6,353 1,549 Inventory 10,401 6,924 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,232 1,653 Total current assets 339,470 110,256 Restricted cash 777 777 Property and equipment, net 5,731 8,274 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,667 4,641 Intangible assets, net 1,818 2,023 Total assets $ 351,463 $ 125,971 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and

Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,590 $ 1,240 Accrued compensation 4,875 4,640 Note payable – current portion — 4,551 Operating lease – current portion 2,032 1,708 Deferred revenue 848 233 Other current liabilities 2,834 2,154 Total current liabilities 14,179 14,526 Note payable – non-current portion 49,762 44,407 Operating lease – non-current portion 2,550 4,096 Loan facility derivative liability 1,460 1,782 Other non-current liabilities 200 200 Total liabilities 68,151 65,011 Redeemable convertible preferred stock — 243,854 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common Stock and additional paid-in capital 526,526 18,788 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41 ) (14 ) Accumulated deficit (243,173 ) (201,668 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 283,312 (182,894 ) Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 351,463 $ 125,971

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 8,668 $ 2,107 $ 24,335 $ 4,496 Cost of sales 4,428 2,138 12,986 6,221 Gross profit 4,240 (31 ) 11,349 (1,725 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 4,919 3,893 13,917 11,732 Selling, general and administrative 12,118 7,054 34,765 21,138 Total operating expenses 17,037 10,947 48,682 32,870 Loss from operations (12,797 ) (10,978 ) (37,333 ) (34,595 ) Interest expense (1,469 ) (1,387 ) (4,370 ) (3,490 ) Interest and other income, net 163 357 198 344 Net loss $ (14,103 ) $ (12,008 ) $ (41,505 ) $ (37,741 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.22 ) $ (2.77 ) $ (5.64 ) $ (11.34 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted 11,580 4,329 7,361 3,327 Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized (loss) gain on cash equivalents (2 ) (16 ) (27 ) 3 Comprehensive loss $ (14,105 ) $ (12,024 ) $ (41,532 ) $ (37,738 )

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

REVENUE BY TYPE AND GEOGRAPHY

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 U.S. System sales and rentals $ 5,038 $ 646 $ 14,368 $ 1,106 Hand pieces and other consumables 2,184 451 5,458 930 Service 169 16 378 26 Total U.S. revenue 7,391 1,113 20,204 2,062 Outside of U.S. System sales and rentals 481 369 1,725 1,111 Hand pieces and other consumables 666 596 2,159 1,278 Service 130 29 247 45 Total outside of U.S. revenue 1,277 994 4,131 2,434 Total revenue $ 8,668 $ 2,107 $ 24,335 $ 4,496



