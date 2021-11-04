Cross Keys Capital Advises Retina Associates of Utah, P.C., on Its Partnership with Retina Consultants of America

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital, a leading investment bank to physician group practices and healthcare service and technology companies, is pleased to announce it has served as the exclusive sell-side M&A advisor to Retina Associates of Utah, P.C. (RAU), in its partnership with Retina Consultants of America (RCA), a portfolio company of Webster Equity Partners. The Cross Keys team included Jeanne Proia, Managing Director, and Patrick Foley, Senior Analyst, who both have extensive experience with retina transactions.

RAU is the largest group of retina specialists in the Intermountain West and provides comprehensive medical and surgical treatment for disorders of the retina, macula, and vitreous. The practice is led by five partner physicians and includes six board-certified and fellowship-trained retina specialists who have served Salt Lake City and its surrounding communities since 1992. With five locations in Salt Lake City, Provo, Lehi, Layton, and Logan, the practice goes beyond high quality eye care services and conducts ongoing retinal disease clinical research.

Dr. Robert Kwun, Partner at Retina Associates of Utah, notes, "The acquisition process can be very daunting; Jeanne and Patrick were invaluable at every step of the process, from helping us find the right partner, to ensuring all of the details were taken care of with as little disruption as possible. We could not have a better firm to represent our interests."

About Retina Consultants of America

Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. They are the first horizontal alliance focused solely on retinal care. RCA is headquartered in Southlake, Texas and was formed in 2020 by Webster Equity partners. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, doctors drive the clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources, and shared best practices available through RCA.

About Webster Equity Partners

Founded in 2003, Webster Equity Partners invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. Webster is currently investing out of its fourth fund with $875 million of committed capital.

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading independent middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory services to established businesses including healthcare, business services, niche manufacturing, and information technology. The firm’s healthcare practice is the national frontrunner at representing private physician group practices. Their specialty expertise includes women’s health, ophthalmology & retina, urology, oncology, anesthesiology, radiology, ED, allergy, ENT, pathology, hospitalists, dermatology, dentistry, and behavioral health, as well as a variety of other healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies in the burgeoning areas of healthcare AI, cost containment, education, and data and workflow process management.

The firm’s extensive experience and track record advising physician practices is unrivaled by any other middle market investment banking firm in the nation. Cross Keys and its principals have a proven track record, closing over 300 transactions in North America valued at over $3 billion. As a leader in the industry, Cross Keys has completed the sale or merger of over 75 transactions of independent physician group practices, healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies.

For more information on Cross Keys Capital’s perspectives on Healthcare M&A and the sale of physician practices, please visit our website at www.ckcap.com or contact Jeanne Proia, Managing Director, at (954) 321-8287.