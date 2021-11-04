Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

| Source: Netcompany Group A/S Netcompany Group A/S

København K, DENMARK

Company announcement
No. 21/2021

                                                                                                                                                 4 November 2021

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name  Thomas Johansen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  CFO of Netcompany Group A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment

  		 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914  
b) LEI  5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code 		 Shares

 

 DK0060952919
b) Nature of the transaction Sale
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

  		  Price(s)         Volume(s)
  DKK 734,53   3,515
  DKK 750        2,485        

 
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 Volume: 6,000

Price: 740,94 DKK (weighted average)
e) Date of the transaction  4 November 2021
f) Place of the transaction  Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO
Tine K Boye, General Counsel 		 

+45 51 19 32 24
+45 24 91 75 33

Attachment


Tags

Netcompany

Attachments

21. Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Related Links