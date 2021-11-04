Relay Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, plans to report third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of market on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The company will not be conducting a teleconference in conjunction with its financial results press release.



Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicines company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. Relay Therapeutics is the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of disparate technologies. Relay Therapeutics’ Dynamo™ platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. Relay Therapeutics’ initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

