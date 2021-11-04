First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net sales of $584 million



Net income per diluted share of $0.42

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $1.9 billion

Third quarter production of 2.0 GW DC despite challenging freight and COVID-19 environment

Increased top production bin to 465 watts, representing 19% glass area efficiency

Started construction and purchased equipment for our next-generation factories in Ohio and India

YTD net bookings of 10.5 GW DC ; 1.5 GW DC since prior earnings call

Maintain 2021 EPS guidance of $4.00 to $4.60

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“I would like to thank our associates for their dedication and continued execution during the third quarter,” said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. “Operationally, despite the challenging freight and COVID-19 environment our manufacturing team continues to deliver on their commitments. In the third quarter we produced 2.0 GW DC of modules, and in October we increased our top production bin to 465 watts. In parallel we started construction of the building for our third Ohio factory, and began ordering equipment for our first factory in India. Commercially, we had a good quarter, increasing our record year-to-date bookings to 10.5 GW DC . From a financial standpoint, while extended transit times for ocean freight impacted our third quarter results, we are reiterating our 2021 EPS guidance.”

Net sales for the third quarter were $584 million, a decrease of $46 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower systems segment revenue, which was partially offset by an increase in module segment revenue.

Operating income for the third quarter was $51 million. Third quarter operating income included depreciation and amortization of $66 million, underutilization and production start-up of $9 million, and share-based compensation of $6 million.

Net income per diluted share for the third quarter was $0.42, compared to $0.77 in the prior quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the third quarter totaled $1.9 billion, a decrease of $111 million from the prior quarter. This decrease was primarily due to capital expenditures and reinvestment of restricted cash, which was partially offset by operating cash flows and collection of accounts receivables related to legacy systems activities.

2021 guidance has been updated as follows:

Prior Current Net Sales $2.875B to $3.1B Unchanged Gross Margin ($) (1) $695M to $760M Unchanged Operating Expenses (2) $285M to $300M Unchanged Operating Income (3)(4) $545M to $625M Unchanged Earnings per Share $4.00 to $4.60 Unchanged Net Cash Balance (5) $1.35B to $1.45B $1.45B to $1.55B Capital Expenditures $825M to $875M $675M to $725M Shipments 7.6GW to 8.0GW Unchanged





—————————— (1) Includes of $1 million of related ramp expense (unchanged) and $40 million of impact due to underutilization and reduced throughput (unchanged) (2) Includes $20 million to $25 million of production start-up expense (unchanged) (3) Includes $61 million to $66 million of related ramp expense, production start-up expense, underutilization and reduced throughput impact (unchanged) (4) Includes a $147 million pre-tax gain related to the sales of the North American O&M and U.S. project development businesses ($149 million previously) (5) Defined as cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash less expected debt at the end of 2021



Conference Call Details

First Solar has scheduled a conference call for today, November 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss this announcement. A live webcast of this conference call and accompanying materials are available at investor.firstsolar.com.

Investors are encouraged to listen to the conference call and to review the accompanying materials, which contain more information about First Solar’s third quarter financial results and financial outlook.

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly-produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the company’s advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

For First Solar Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.

FIRST SOLAR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,367,464 $ 1,227,002 Marketable securities (amortized cost of $554,897 and $519,844 and allowance for credit losses of $133 and $121 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 554,601 520,066 Accounts receivable trade 249,771 269,095 Less: allowance for credit losses (1,430 ) (3,009 ) Accounts receivable trade, net 248,341 266,086 Accounts receivable, unbilled 25,053 26,673 Less: allowance for credit losses (51 ) (303 ) Accounts receivable, unbilled, net 25,002 26,370 Inventories 647,439 567,587 Assets held for sale — 155,685 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 203,478 251,739 Total current assets 3,046,325 3,014,535 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,505,921 2,402,285 PV solar power systems, net 230,423 243,396 Project assets 335,259 373,377 Deferred tax assets, net 108,387 104,099 Restricted marketable securities (amortized cost of $254,659 and $247,628 and allowance for credit losses of $53 and $13 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 251,379 265,280 Goodwill 14,462 14,462 Intangible assets, net 47,935 56,138 Inventories 236,446 201,229 Other assets 492,093 434,130 Total assets $ 7,268,630 $ 7,108,931 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 170,041 $ 183,349 Income taxes payable 12,984 14,571 Accrued expenses 231,163 310,467 Current portion of long-term debt 37,129 41,540 Deferred revenue 238,810 188,813 Liabilities held for sale — 25,621 Other current liabilities 25,109 83,037 Total current liabilities 715,236 847,398 Accrued solar module collection and recycling liability 140,019 130,688 Long-term debt 241,483 237,691 Other liabilities 341,817 372,226 Total liabilities 1,438,555 1,588,003 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 106,326,000 and 105,980,466 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 106 106 Additional paid-in capital 2,865,628 2,866,786 Accumulated earnings 3,053,085 2,715,762 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (88,744 ) (61,726 ) Total stockholders’ equity 5,830,075 5,520,928 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,268,630 $ 7,108,931









FIRST SOLAR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Net sales $ 583,504 $ 629,180 $ 927,565 $ 2,016,058 $ 2,102,100 Cost of sales 458,924 455,062 634,550 1,532,593 1,581,287 Gross profit 124,580 174,118 293,015 483,465 520,813 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 43,476 36,346 49,861 131,909 160,218 Research and development 25,426 23,935 22,972 69,234 71,068 Production start-up 2,945 1,715 13,019 16,014 23,812 Litigation loss — — — — 6,000 Total operating expenses 71,847 61,996 85,852 217,157 261,098 Gain on sales of businesses, net (1,866 ) (1,745 ) — 147,284 — Operating income 50,867 110,377 207,163 413,592 259,715 Foreign currency loss, net (1,018 ) (1,000 ) (1,852 ) (4,613 ) (3,549 ) Interest income 1,752 1,288 2,109 3,996 15,113 Interest expense, net (2,958 ) (4,623 ) (10,975 ) (10,577 ) (21,018 ) Other (expense) income, net (2,603 ) (3,247 ) (3,236 ) 2,598 (8,653 ) Income before taxes and equity in earnings 46,040 102,795 193,209 404,996 241,608 Income tax (expense) benefit (837 ) (20,346 ) (38,107 ) (67,673 ) 40,894 Equity in earnings, net of tax — $ — (65 ) — 150 Net income $ 45,203 $ 82,449 $ 155,037 $ 337,323 $ 282,652 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.78 $ 1.46 $ 3.18 $ 2.67 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.77 $ 1.45 $ 3.16 $ 2.65 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 106,320 106,313 105,967 106,241 105,830 Diluted 106,899 106,836 106,751 106,879 106,537



