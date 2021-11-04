Paylocity Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Q1 2022 Recurring & Other Revenue of $180.8 million, up 34% year-over-year

Q1 2022 Total Revenue of $181.7 million, up 34% year-over-year

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended September 30, 2021.

“We are off to a very strong start in fiscal 2022 with recurring and total revenue up 34% versus Q1 of last fiscal. Our value proposition of providing the most modern platform in the industry is resonating with clients and prospects of all sizes. During the quarter we also completed the acquisition of Blue Marble, a leading global payroll provider, to further support companies in managing and paying their employees outside the U.S. In October we also held our virtual Elevate Client Conference where we hosted a record number of attendees and highlighted numerous enhancements across our product suite,” said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

Total revenue was $181.7 million, an increase of 34% from the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Recurring & other revenue was $180.8 million, an increase of 34% from the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $10.3 million and Non-GAAP operating income was $36.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.



Net Income:

GAAP net income was $30.9 million or $0.55 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 based on 56.5 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.



Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $46.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Cash, cash equivalents and invested corporate cash totaled $69.6 million as of the end of the quarter.





Cash flow from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was ($4.1) million compared to ($1.6) million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 4, 2021, Paylocity is issuing guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2022 as indicated below.

Second Quarter 2022:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $185.5 million to $189.5 million, which represents approximately 27% - 30% growth over fiscal 2021 second quarter revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $39.0 million to $42.0 million.

Fiscal Year 2022:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $815.0 million to $820.0 million, which represents approximately 29% growth over fiscal year 2021 revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $216.0 million to $220.0 million.

We are unable to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to its directly comparable GAAP financial measure because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today’s challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP total research and development and non-GAAP general and administrative and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Adjusted gross profit is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs. Non-GAAP operating income is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release, including the income tax effect on these items, the valuation allowance release, excess tax benefit related to employee stock-based compensation payments and the impact of tax reform. Non-GAAP total research and development is adjusted for capitalized internal-use software costs and to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and acquisition-related costs. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs, purchase of property and equipment and lease allowances used for tenant improvements. Please note that other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do. Management presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of the non-GAAP financial measures should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release.

Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein regarding Paylocity’s future operations, ability to scale its business, future financial position and performance, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “seek” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about management's estimates regarding future revenues and financial performance and other statements about management’s beliefs, intentions or goals. Paylocity may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Paylocity’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the possibility that the anticipated synergies of the unified solution through Paylocity’s acquisition of Blue Marble may not be achieved after closing; general economic conditions in regions in which Paylocity and Blue Marble Payroll do business, including the ongoing impact of the novel coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”) on the U.S. and the global economy, including reductions in interest rates, business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures that have occurred or may occur in the future; the continuing impact of COVID-19 on Paylocity’s employees and clients and Paylocity’s ability to provide services to its clients and respond to their needs; Paylocity’s ability to retain existing clients and to attract new clients to enter into subscriptions for its services; Paylocity’s ability to sell new products and retain subscriptions for its existing products to its new and existing clients; the challenges associated with a growing company’s ability to effectively service clients in a dynamic and competitive market; challenges associated with expanding and evolving a sales organization to effectively address new geographies and products and services; Paylocity’s reliance on and ability to expand its referral network of third parties; difficulties associated with accurately forecasting revenue and appropriately planning expenses; challenges with managing growth effectively; difficulties in forecasting Paylocity’s tax position; risks related to regulatory, legislative and judicial uncertainty in Paylocity’s markets; continued acceptance of SaaS as an effective method for delivery of payroll and HCM solutions; Paylocity’s ability to protect and defend its intellectual property; the risk that Paylocity’s security measures are compromised or the unauthorized access to customer data; unexpected events in the market for Paylocity’s solutions; changes in the competitive environment in Paylocity’s industry and the markets in which it operates; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the employment rates of Paylocity’s clients and the resultant impact on revenue; the possibility that Paylocity or Blue Marble Payroll may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and potential factors that could affect Paylocity’s business and financial results identified in Paylocity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its 10-K filed with the SEC on August 6, 2021. Additional information will also be set forth in Paylocity’s future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Paylocity makes with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent Paylocity’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events, including events relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its severity, duration and ultimate impact, may cause these expectations to change, and Paylocity disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, September 30, 2021 2021

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,287 $ 66,431 Corporate investments 4,456 3,151 Accounts receivable, net 6,267 8,094 Deferred contract costs 44,230 46,928 Prepaid expenses and other 15,966 21,903 Total current assets before funds held for clients 273,206 146,507 Funds held for clients 1,759,677 3,185,520 Total current assets 2,032,883 3,332,027 Capitalized internal-use software, net 45,018 48,719 Property and equipment, net 59,835 62,265 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,984 44,249 Intangible assets, net 13,027 37,175 Goodwill 33,650 68,022 Long-term deferred contract costs 170,663 179,079 Long-term prepaid expenses and other 4,223 7,399 Deferred income tax assets 11,602 32,602 Total assets $ 2,414,885 $ 3,811,537 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,230 $ 6,910 Accrued expenses 103,109 81,017 Total current liabilities before client fund obligations 107,339 87,927 Client fund obligations 1,759,677 3,185,520 Total current liabilities 1,867,016 3,273,447 Long-term operating lease liabilities 67,201 66,684 Other long-term liabilities 1,958 1,905 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,780 1,928 Total liabilities $ 1,937,955 $ 3,343,964 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 $ — $ — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 155,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021; 54,594 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 55,019 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 55 55 Additional paid-in capital 241,718 201,504 Retained earnings 235,091 266,023 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 66 (9 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 476,930 $ 467,573 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,414,885 $ 3,811,537





PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 Revenues: Recurring and other revenue $ 134,875 $ 180,824 Interest income on funds held for clients 919 873 Total revenues 135,794 181,697 Cost of revenues 49,380 63,249 Gross profit 86,414 118,448 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 37,674 49,885 Research and development 18,647 23,076 General and administrative 26,644 35,235 Total operating expenses 82,965 108,196 Operating income 3,449 10,252 Other expense (257 ) (117 ) Income before income taxes 3,192 10,135 Income tax benefit (9,268 ) (20,797 ) Net income $ 12,460 $ 30,932 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (223 ) (75 ) Comprehensive income $ 12,237 $ 30,857 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.56 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.55 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 54,015 54,810 Diluted 56,050 56,506

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises for each of the three months ended September 30 are included in the above line items:





Three Months Ended



September 30, 2020 2021 Cost of revenues $ 2,403 $ 3,527 Sales and marketing 4,348 6,020 Research and development 2,851 4,774 General and administrative 7,135 9,435 Total stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises $ 16,737 $ 23,756





PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 12,460 $ 30,932 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 14,277 19,559 Depreciation and amortization expense 10,235 11,322 Deferred income tax benefit (9,268 ) (20,827 ) Provision for credit losses 56 38 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities 133 90 Amortization of debt issuance costs 37 44 Other 31 27 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 195 (173 ) Deferred contract costs (10,409 ) (11,114 ) Prepaid expenses and other (2,144 ) (9,807 ) Accounts payable 1,611 1,567 Accrued expenses and other (18,781 ) (25,790 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,567 ) (4,132 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of available-for-sale securities — (135,849 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities 37,493 9,648 Capitalized internal-use software costs (7,884 ) (9,159 ) Purchases of property and equipment (2,045 ) (3,220 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (59,581 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 27,564 (198,161 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in client fund obligations 51,671 1,425,782 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (33,402 ) (60,809 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (9 ) (9 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 18,260 1,364,964 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 44,257 1,162,671 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 1,492,133 1,945,881 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 1,536,390 $ 3,108,552 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Purchases of property and equipment and internal-use software, accrued but not paid $ 1,479 $ 3,079 Liabilities assumed for acquisition $ — $ 2,165 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 311 $ 63 Cash paid (refunds received) for income taxes $ (119 ) $ 13 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 221,514 $ 66,431 Funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 1,314,876 3,042,121 Total cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents $ 1,536,390 $ 3,108,552





Paylocity Holding Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 Reconciliation from Gross profit to Adjusted gross profit: Gross profit $ 86,414 $ 118,448 Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs 5,386 6,128 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 2,403 3,527 Other items (1) - 12 Adjusted gross profit $ 94,203 $ 128,115 Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 Reconciliation from Operating income to Non-GAAP operating income: Operating income $ 3,449 $ 10,252 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 16,737 23,756 Amortization of acquired intangibles 844 1,352 Other items (2) 360 803 Non-GAAP operating income $ 21,390 $ 36,163 Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 Reconciliation from Net income to Non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 12,460 $ 30,932 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 16,737 23,756 Amortization of acquired intangibles 844 1,352 Other items (2) 360 803 Income tax effect on adjustments (3) (9,200 ) (23,688 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 21,201 $ 33,155 Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 Calculation of Non-GAAP net income per share: Non-GAAP net income $ 21,201 $ 33,155 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares 56,050 56,506 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.38 $ 0.59 Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 Reconciliation from Net income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 12,460 $ 30,932 Interest expense 340 108 Income tax benefit (9,268 ) (20,797 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 10,235 11,322 EBITDA 13,767 21,565 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 16,737 23,756 Other items (2) 360 803 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,864 $ 46,124 Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing: Sales and marketing $ 37,674 $ 49,885 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 4,348 6,020 Other items (1) - 26 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 33,326 $ 43,839 Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP total Research and Development: Research and development $ 18,647 $ 23,076 Capitalized internal-use software costs 7,884 9,159 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 2,851 4,774 Other items (1) 155 143 Non-GAAP total research and development $ 23,525 $ 27,318 Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP General and Administrative: General and administrative $ 26,644 $ 35,235 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 7,135 9,435 Amortization of acquired intangibles 844 1,352 Other items (2) 205 622 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 18,460 $ 23,826 (1) Represents certain nonrecurring acquisition-related costs. (2) Represents nonrecurring costs including acquisition-related and lease exit costs. (3) Includes the income tax effect on non-GAAP net income adjustments related to stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, amortization of acquired intangibles and other items, which include acquisition-related and lease exit costs.

