HeartFlow Holding, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartFlow Holding, Inc., the leader in revolutionizing precision heart care, today announced the company will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.



Event: Stifel 2021 Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Presentation time: 1:20 pm ET / 10:20 am PT

Interested investors may access a live and archived webcast of the Fireside Chat on the “Investors” section of the company website at: http://www.heartflow.com/investors/

Event: Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Due to the format of this event, no webcast is available.

About HeartFlow

HeartFlow is the leader in revolutionizing precision heart care, uniquely combining human ingenuity with advanced technology. HeartFlow’s non-invasive HeartFlow FFRct Analysis leverages artificial intelligence to create a personalized three-dimensional model of the heart. Clinicians can use this model to evaluate the impact a blockage has on blood flow and determine the best treatment for patients. HeartFlow’s technology is reflective of our Silicon Valley roots and incorporates over two decades of scientific evidence with the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The HeartFlow FFRct Analysis is commercially available in the United States, UK, Canada, Europe and Japan. For more information, visit www.heartflow.com.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Leigh Salvo or Jack Droogan

Gilmartin Group

Investors@heartflow.com

For Media:

Jennie Kim

HeartFlow

media@heartflow.com